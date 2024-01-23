Capitals Loan Hendrix Lapierre to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Hendrix Lapierre to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. In addition, the Capitals have activated defenseman Rasmus Sandin from injured reserve (IR).

Lapierre, 21, has recorded seven points (2g, 5a) in 25 games with the Capitals this season. The 6’0”, 188-pound forward recorded his second multi-point game (1g, 1a) of the season on Dec. 20 vs. the New York Islanders, which followed a three-point effort (1g, 2a) on Nov. 18 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets. In 11 games with Hershey this season, Lapierre has registered eight points (2g, 6a).

Lapierre, the Capitals’ first-round choice (22nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, recorded 30 points (15g, 15a) in 60 games during his first professional season with Hershey in 2022-23. Lapierre ranked second among Hersheyrookies in goals, points, power-play points (10) and shots (114). In addition, Lapierre ranked third on the Bears in power-play goals (5). Lapierre added six points (3g, 3a) in 20 playoff games, including the game-tying goal in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals. Lapierre has registered 38 points (17g, 21a) in 71 career AHL games with Hershey.

The Gatineau, Quebec native appeared in six games with the Capitals during the 2021-22 season. Lapierre made his NHL debut and scored his first career goal versus the New York Rangers on Oct. 13, 2021, becoming the first Capitals rookie since 2014-15 to make his NHL debut at the age of 19 and the fifth-youngest player in franchise history to score in his debut. In 31 career NHL games with Washington, Lapierre has recorded eightpoints (3g, 5a).