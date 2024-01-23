Capitals Loan Hendrix Lapierre to Hershey

Defenseman Rasmus Sandin activated from IR

lapierre loan
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned forward Hendrix Lapierre to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. In addition, the Capitals have activated defenseman Rasmus Sandin from injured reserve (IR).

Lapierre, 21, has recorded seven points (2g, 5a) in 25 games with the Capitals this season. The 6’0”, 188-pound forward recorded his second multi-point game (1g, 1a) of the season on Dec. 20 vs. the New York Islanders, which followed a three-point effort (1g, 2a) on Nov. 18 vs. the Columbus Blue Jackets. In 11 games with Hershey this season, Lapierre has registered eight points (2g, 6a).

Lapierre, the Capitals’ first-round choice (22nd overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, recorded 30 points (15g, 15a) in 60 games during his first professional season with Hershey in 2022-23. Lapierre ranked second among Hersheyrookies in goals, points, power-play points (10) and shots (114). In addition, Lapierre ranked third on the Bears in power-play goals (5). Lapierre added six points (3g, 3a) in 20 playoff games, including the game-tying goal in Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals. Lapierre has registered 38 points (17g, 21a) in 71 career AHL games with Hershey.

The Gatineau, Quebec native appeared in six games with the Capitals during the 2021-22 season. Lapierre made his NHL debut and scored his first career goal versus the New York Rangers on Oct. 13, 2021, becoming the first Capitals rookie since 2014-15 to make his NHL debut at the age of 19 and the fifth-youngest player in franchise history to score in his debut. In 31 career NHL games with Washington, Lapierre has recorded eightpoints (3g, 5a).

News Feed

Caps Resume Trip in Minnesota

Caps Resume Trip in Minnesota
The Name Game

The Name Game
Caps Draw a Blank in St. Louis

Caps Draw a Blank in St. Louis
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Scene Shifts to St. Louis for Caps and Blues

Scene Shifts to St. Louis for Caps and Blues
Capitals Re-sign Aliaksei Protas

Capitals Re-sign Aliaksei Protas
Oshie Hat Trick Leads Caps Past Blues, 5-2

Oshie Hat Trick Leads Caps Past Blues, 5-2
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Caps Finish Homestand vs. Blues

Caps Finish Homestand vs. Blues
Kuemper Blanks Ducks, 2-0

Kuemper Blanks Ducks, 2-0
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Caps Open Second Half vs. Anaheim

Caps Open Second Half vs. Anaheim
Rangers Slip Past Caps, 2-1

Rangers Slip Past Caps, 2-1
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Caps Battle Rangers Again on Sunday

Caps Battle Rangers Again on Sunday
Caps Rally Past Rangers, 3-2

Caps Rally Past Rangers, 3-2
SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate

SKATE SHAVINGS -- News and Notes from Caps' Morning Skate
Caps Conclude Homestand vs. Rangers

Caps Conclude Homestand vs. Rangers