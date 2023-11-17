Capitals Loan Hardy Häman Aktell to Hershey

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned defenseman Hardy Häman Aktell to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Häman Aktell, 25, has recorded one assist in six games with Washington this season. The 6’3”, 216-pound defenseman made his NHL debut on Oct. 21 at Montreal and recorded his first career NHL assist and point on Oct. 29 vs. San Jose. In addition, Häman Aktell has scored one goal in two games with Hershey this season.

Originally drafted by the Nashville Predators in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, Häman Aktell signed with the Capitals in April after spending the last three seasons with the Växjö Lakers of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

Häman Aktell recorded 36 points (9g, 27a) in 51 games with Växjö in 2022-23. The Kåge, Sweden native led Växjö in plus/minus (+23), ranked second on the team in assists and points and tied for third among SHL defenseman in points. Häman Aktell added seven points (3g, 4a) and recorded a +6 plus/minus rating in 18 playoff games, helping Växjö capture the SHL championship for the second time in three years. In 151 career SHL games with Växjö, Häman Aktell recorded 63 points (17g, 46a).

Prior to joining Växjö in 2020-21, Häman Aktell recorded 16 points (6g, 10a) in 45 games with IF Björklöven of HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden-2) during the 2019-20 season and six points (1g, 5a) in 34 games during the 2018-19 season.