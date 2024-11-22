Capitals Host Sentimental Street Hockey Extravaganza

Fairfax, Va. – When lifelong Washington Capitals fan Todd White tuned into Monumental Sports Network to watch one of the team’s preseason games, he did a double-take.
A picture of White’s younger brother, Jason, appeared on the screen, the photo showing the then- three-year-old holding a hockey stick at one of the many Capitals Youth Hockey Extravaganza tournaments from the 1970s.
“My dad, he’s the one in the family who loves the spotlight,” White said of his father Russ, who covered the Capitals as a beat reporter for The Washington Star from 1974 to 1981. “My brother and I were always more ok with just being in the shadows so to speak, so I got a kick out of it. I said, ‘Jay, you get the glory before Dad, how about that?’”