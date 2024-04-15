Capitals Announce Tom Wilson as Recipient of Inaugural Caps Care Community Award

ARLINGTON, VA - The Washington Capitals announced today forward Tom Wilson as the recipient of the organization’s inaugural Caps Care Community Award in honor of his efforts in the community during the 2023-24 season.

The Caps Care Community Award was established to recognize an individual Capitals player annually for his contributions to the community. A Caps Care Community Award recipient will be selected annually by an internal committee on the basis of several criteria, including but not limited to: support of causes personally close to the player, participation in team and league initiatives and involvement in programming that benefits the community across Washington, D.C., Virginia and/or Maryland.

Wilson will be recognized ahead of tonight’s Capitals game versus the Boston Bruins during a pre-game ceremony. Elizabeth Pace, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation President and Executive Director, will present Wilson with a $10,000 check on behalf of Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation to the charity of Wilson’s choice. Wilson plans to donate the funds to Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy. Wilson will also be presented with the Caps Care Community Award Trophy by Capitals Director of Fan Development Caroline Potolicchio. They will be joined on the ice by youth who have been impacted by Wilson’s Forty Three’s Friends program.

Wilson was heavily involved in the community during the 2023-24 season, including through his participation in two player programs.

In 2018, Wilson created Forty Three’s Friends, a program through which he provides tickets and a special postgame meet and greet to families affiliated with Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic and United Heroes League. The program launched with Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, focused on children who were waiting for their wishes to be granted. In 2019, he expanded Forty Three’s Friends to also include families selected by United Heroes League.

“Since 2018, Tom Wilson has been a superstar wish maker,” said Lesli Creedon, CEO of Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic. “During his entire NHL career, Tom has shown kindness and compassion to local children battling critical illnesses. Through 43 Friends, countless families have been able to experience games and meet-and-greets. Tom spends time with each and every child individually—hearing their stories, putting smiles on their faces, and giving them the encouragement they need to fight. When a wish kid has Tom in their corner, they find the strength and determination to overcome whatever health challenge is facing them at the time. We are so grateful for Tom’s leadership and support of Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic.”

In December, Wilson surprised more than 70 local children affiliated with United Heroes League by joining them in a hockey clinic at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. He also teamed up with the NHLPA and United Heroes League to surprise four deserving military members and their families with the news they would be welcomed by the NHLPA and United Heroes League to the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto.

“We are so incredibly honored to have Tom involved with our mission helping military families in the D.C. area,” said Shane Hudella, UHL President and Founder. “The men and women who serve our country endure countless hardships during their time in uniform, and their kids are by their side serving right along with them. Tom is always willing to help out and boost their spirits by getting them to a game, meeting them, and participating in special events such as our youth hockey camps. His dedication to our mission and our nation’s heroes is truly remarkable.”

Wilson is also a member of So Kids Can with teammates Nicklas Backstrom and Martin Fehervary and Elliot in the Morning's Elliot Segal. Through So Kids Can, the players and Segal pledge $50 per Capitals win during the regular-season and $100 per win during the playoffs to a youth-focused nonprofit. Fans were also encouraged to donate at washcaps.com/sokidscan. This season's campaign has raised nearly $35,000 to date for Fight For Children.

So Kids Can also teamed up with Fight For Children, Good Sports and Volo Kids Foundation in March for an equipment donation and youth sports clinic. Through the So Kids Can Initiative, the So Kids Can members donated more than $10,000 in sports equipment to Volo Kids. The brand-new sports equipment including basketballs, soccer balls, water bottles, floor hockey equipment and more will support their free after-school programming. The So Kids Can members made a surprise visit to a Volo Kids youth sports clinic, spending time playing floor hockey and basketball with local kids.

Wilson participated in additional meet and greets throughout season, including during a first responders watch party during practice. While in Toronto for the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend, he participated in a Hockey 4 Youth event. He also personally donated to the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer Campaign and raised money for Movember. He is also an ambassador and volunteer for Wolf Trap Animal Rescue, which specializes in the rescue of animals, dogs and puppies in Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland. In December, Wilson was one of 10 local individuals named a Washingtonian of the Year in honor of his efforts to make the region a better place by Washingtonian Magazine.