Capitals Announce Initiatives Surrounding Hockey Fights Cancer Month

ARLINGTON, VA - The Washington Capitals announced today initiatives surrounding Hockey Fights Cancer Month and the Capitals’ annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Leidos, taking place on Saturday, Nov. 22 versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. Click here to purchase tickets.

Hockey Fights Cancer, a joint initiative of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) continues to unite the global hockey community through storytelling and meaningful events to fundraise for cancer research, to educate and empower more fans to learn about cancer risk factors and to take action to get screened for certain cancers.

Highlights of the Capitals’ Hockey Fights Cancer Month include:

Hockey Fights Cancer Skate | Sunday, Nov. 16

Capitals players will host a Hockey Fights Cancer skate featuring the entire team and children currently undergoing treatment and in remission from cancer on Sunday, Nov. 16 in honor of Hockey Fights Cancer month.

Players will skate with children, survivors and families affiliated with Blood Cancer United Mid-Atlantic, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, MedStar Health, and Sunrise Day Camp Greater Washington.

Following practice, players will be greeted in the locker room by the children who are currently battling cancer or in remission. The children and families will then join players on the ice for a skating session.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night | Saturday, Nov. 22

#CapsFightCancer Starting Lineup

Children who are currently battling cancer or who are in remission will be announced as members of the team’s starting lineup during the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 22, versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. The children are affiliated with local nonprofits dedicated to health and wellness.

In-Game Tributes and Special Moments

Players will arrive at Capital One Arena wearing specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys, which will be signed and auctioned off by Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation.

Hockey Fights Cancer-related content will be highlighted throughout the Nov. 22 game. Names of fans’ loved ones who have fought cancer will be featured in on-ice projections.

Lavender, the signature color of Hockey Fights Cancer, will also be featured on all digital boards throughout the arena.

7-Year-Old Sutton Bullard Rings the Bell

7-year-old Sutton Bullard of Alexandria, Virginia, will ring the bell in celebration of completing her cancer treatment during a TV time out during the game on Nov. 22. Sutton was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) in August 2023 at age 4. In November 2024, she was paired with Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson at the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer skate and the Hockey Fights Cancer starting lineup moment. On October 27th, 2025, Sutton completed nearly 800 days of chemotherapy treatment. Sutton will also be joined by Thompson in November when she rings the bell at a local hospital in honor of completing her treatment.

Check Presentation

During the game Leidos will present Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation with a $40,000 check, with the funds designated for the Capitals Hockey Fights Cancer beneficiaries.

All Fan Giveaway

All fans in attendance on Nov. 22 will receive a Hockey Fights Cancer rally towel courtesy of Leidos. Tables will be located on the concourse for fans to write the names of loved ones on the towels. During the game, a special moment will take place during which fans will be encouraged to show their towels.

50/50 Raffle

Proceeds from the Nov. 22 Hockey Fights Cancer Night 50/50 Raffle will benefit the V Foundation for Cancer Research in support of THE GR8 CHASE For Victory Over Cancer. Fans can participate in MSE Foundation’s 50/50 raffle by purchasing tickets online or in-arena at 50/50 raffle kiosks at Sections 106 and 120 or from roving sellers. The raffle will support V Foundation-funded cancer research projects at the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

CLICK HERE for more information and visit Monumental5050.com to purchase tickets online.

MSE Foundation Hockey Fights Cancer Auction

In conjunction with Hockey Fights Cancer Month, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation is launching an auction in support of cancer-related causes.

The auction features autographed specialty Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that will be worn by Capitals players during the team's Hockey Fights Cancer skate on Nov. 16 as well as during player arrivals on Nov. 22. In addition to the autographed jerseys, the auction will also feature autographed Hockey Fights Cancer pucks. Proceeds from the jerseys and pucks benefit Blood Cancer United Mid-Atlantic, Make-A-Wish® Mid-Atlantic, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, Sunrise Day Camp Greater Washington and MSE Foundation.

In addition, the auction also features items including a signed official Capitals Ovechkin goal counter in honor of The Gr8 Chase, an autographed giant spoon from the launch of Ovi’s Gr8 Crunch, a cereal Ovechkin and Giant Food collaborated on earlier this fall, Hockey Fights Cancer pucks signed by Ovechkin and Wayne Gretzky and more. Proceeds from these items benefit THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer.

In his pursuit of becoming the League's all-time goals leader, Ovechkin partnered with the Washington Capitals, Hockey Fights Cancer, and The V Foundation for Cancer Research in March to launch THE GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer, an initiative to raise awareness and funds for pediatric cancer research. Ovechkin has committed to donating money for every goal he scores starting from his 885th career goal for the remainder of his NHL career, with Monumental Sports & Entertainment matching his contributions. The funds raised through this campaign will support the V Foundation via Hockey Fights Cancer and will help establish the Alex Ovechkin GR8 CHASE Pediatric Cancer Research Grant.

To bid on auction items, fans can visit washcaps.com/hfcauction beginning at noon on Sunday, Nov. 16. The auction concludes on Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 3 p.m.

HFC Assist

In addition, through the HFC Assist initiative, the NHL, NHLPA, Capitals and American Cancer Society invite youth hockey players and teams to join their favorite Players and NHL Teams in the fight against cancer. Youth teams and local leagues across the DMV can register to host their own Hockey Fights Cancer awareness night and fundraise through tools such as stick tape, helmet decals and other levels of participation.

Last season, Maryland and DC area schools and youth teams collectively raised $29,355, which brings a cumulative total of almost $100,000 raised since the partnership began three seasons ago.

For more info, and to register your team, visit CapsYouthHockey.com/BeyondTheGame. For more information on the HFCA program, please email [email protected].

October Saves

In October, Capitals goaltenders Charlie Lindgren and Logan Thompson participated in the October Saves Goalie Challenge in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The challenge, founded in 2014 by the Ashburn, Va., Xtreme Hockey Club, encourages goaltenders throughout the country at any age and skill level to gather pledges for saves they make during the month of October, with proceeds benefiting charity. In November, Lindgren and Thompson will meet with the top 10 local youth goalies who participated in fundraising for October Saves.

Last season, the October Saves Goalie Challenge saw youth hockey goalies from across Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland collectively raise more than $200,000 in October. Their fundraising contributed to $678,000 raised across the entire October Saves platform.

#[Skate]ForBreath Charity Game at Capital One Arena

The Capitals are proud to support the second-annual #Skate\]ForBreath charity hockey game at Capital One Arena on Friday, Nov. 21. [Click here to purchase tickets.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. All event proceeds will benefit the Sweat ForBreath Foundation, which aims to extend and improve the lives of people with ALK-positive lung cancer by raising funds for cutting-edge research and patient support programs and promoting awareness. Sweat For Breath Foundation was founded by David and Lisa Cornbrooksafter David was diagnosed with Stage IV ALK-positive lung cancer at 38. He is a former DI athlete, father of two young children, a never-smoker, and a life-long Caps fan.

Retail

Visit the Team Store at Capital One Arena and Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for Hockey Fights Cancer related gear.

In addition a special Alex Ovechkin Hockey Fights Cancer hoodie featuring a lavender NHL All-Time Goals Leader logo and a hat featuring a lavender 8 will be available at the Team Store at Capital One Arena this November. A portion of proceeds benefits THE GR8 CHASE For Victory Over Cancer.

Digital

Fans are encouraged to use the #CapsFightCancer hashtag on social media and visit the Hockey Fights Cancer microsite at washcaps.com/CapsFightCancer. All month long, the Capitals will be sharing social media features on individuals who have been impacted by cancer.