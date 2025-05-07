Capitals Announce Game 3 Watch Party at The Wharf as Part of Additional Playoffs Initiatives Presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals announced additional initiatives for the ALL CAPS 2025 Playoffs, presented by Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., for the Eastern Conference Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Second Round for the Capitals began with Game 1 on May 6 against the Carolina Hurricanes at Capital One Arena. Washington will host Game 2 at Capital One Arena on Thursday, May 8, before the series shifts to Carolina for Games 3 and 4. The Capitals will also host Games 5 and 7 at Capital One Arena, if necessary. Click here for the complete schedule.

Official Capitals Watch Party at The Wharf (Free Admission)

The Washington Capitals will host an Official Capitals Watch Party at The Wharf on Saturday, May 10, when the Capitals visit the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 3 in Raleigh.

The event is free and open to the general public, and begins at 5 p.m. at Transit Pier at the Wharf (970 Wharf Street SW, Washington, DC 20024). Puck drop is at 6 p.m., with the game broadcast on a giant screen. The watch party also features a live DJ, activities for fans, exclusive giveaways and an appearance by mascot Slapshot.

The event offers limited first-come, first-served seating. Fans are also welcome to bring blankets or folding chairs. Fans are encouraged to RSVP at washcaps.com/game3watchparty.

Capitals Water Taxi

A special Potomac Water Taxi by City Cruises will be branded with the Capitals logo and all Potomac Water Taxis will fly Capitals flags in honor of the playoffs. The Capitals branded boat will run daily, departing The Wharf at 11:45 a.m. The daily loop stops at The Wharf, Old Town Alexandria, and National Harbor, docking back at The Wharf nightly.

Giveaways

All fans at Games 2 and Games 5 and 7, if necessary, will receive a rally towel.

50/50 Raffles

Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will continue to host 50/50 Raffles in-arena and online during Capitals playoff home games. One fan with the winning ticket number will win 50% of the collected amount at the game. The other 50% will benefit MSE Foundation. To participate, visit MonumentalFoundation.org/5050.

Destination Game Day Presented by Bud Light

Fans are encouraged to cheer on the Capitals at one of several Capitals approved bars in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia through Destination Game Day presented by Bud Light. For a list of bars in the Capitals bar network, visit Destination Gameday presented by Bud Light.

Destination Gameday features exclusive opportunities for giveaways through the Caps Destination Game Day Sweepstakes powered by Bud Light, including the opportunity for fans to scan special table tents available at the bars. The table tents feature a QR code with the chance to win four tickets to a 2025-26 Capitals home game, player signed items and a Capitals swag bag.

District E

In addition, located steps away from Capital One Arena, District E is the perfect place to gather with fellow passionate Capitals fans to enjoy an electric atmosphere and revel in the spirit of the Capitals playoffs games. Sip on handcrafted cocktails, ice-cold craft beers, or a favorite classic beverage along with favorite dishes from District Bites. More information on pregame block parties, including live music acts, giveaways and food and drink specials to be released prior to home games.

Capital One Cardholder Benefits

Capital One debit and credit cardholders receive 10% off all food and beverage items in-arena, and 20% off items in the team store within the arena. Cardholders can also gain early access to the building during all home games through the Capital One cardholder entrance located on 6th Street. Click here for more information on cardholder benefits at Capital One Arena.

Lexus Weagle Wagon

Caps fans are encouraged to keep an eye out across the region for the Capitals Lexus GX Weagle Wagon. The Lexus GX rugged luxury SUV. Crafted to a higher standard. The specially Capitals themed car will be driving around Washington, D.C., Virginia and Maryland surprising fans with tickets to playoff games and additional prizing.

Team Store Merchandise

Fans are encouraged to visit the Team Store at Capital One Arena and Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex for official Capitals playoff merchandise, including T-shirts, hats and hard goods.

MedStar Capitals Iceplex has T-shirts, sweatshirts and hoodies in stock, with additional apparel designs and headwear on the way. The store also has new player T-shirt designs featuring Nic Dowd, Ryan Leonard, Aliaksei Protas and Tom Wilson. Fans are also encouraged to check out the store’s Alex Ovechkin 895 merchandise. MedStar Capitals Iceplex is also offering 40% off of Navy 3rd jerseys and 50th anniversary items.

Playoff Tickets

A limited number of individual game tickets for all possible home games of the Second Round of the Washington Capitals 2025 Playoffs series are now available via Ticketmaster.com.

Washington Capitals fans are encouraged to make their ticket purchases directly from the team. Only tickets purchased through the team are guaranteed to be valid. Fans can purchase their tickets through any Ticketmaster sales channel and also through NHL Ticket Exchange. NHL Ticket Exchange is the only guaranteed secondary ticket reseller, and all tickets purchased on NHL Ticket Exchange are verified by Ticketmaster.

For more information on Capitals tickets contact 202-266-CAPS or visit WashingtonCaps.com.

Guarantee Playoff Access:

Fans are encouraged to become a 2025-26 Capitals Season Ticket Member to receive access to 2025-26 playoff tickets. Memberships are selling fast, and fans are encouraged to act now to secure tickets by calling 202-266-CAPS or visiting the Club Red 365 website at https://www.nhl.com/capitals/club-red-365/.

Monumental Sports Network

Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) will continue to offer fans in the DMV region robust gameday coverage throughout the Capitals run in the Stanley Cup playoffs, including special pre- and postgame programming featuring fan-favorite on-air talent. MNMT is surrounding all Capitals playoff games with live hour-long editions of Capitals Pregame Live and Capitals Postgame Live broadcast from MNMT’s state-of-the-art studios. Special editions of Caps Rink Report Live featuring John Walton and Tarik El-Bashir also stream live on the state-of-the-art Monumental+ app (M+) at 12:00 p.m. ET on all Capitals playoff game days.

Capitals playoff shoulder programming is hosted by Alexa Landestoy and features MNMT analysts Alan May, Bruce Boudreau, Brent Johnson, Devante Smith-Pelly, and Tarik El-Bashir. Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Joe Beninati, game analyst Craig Laughlin, and rinkside reporter Al Koken also contribute to the network’s coverage.

Caps Radio

All Capitals playoff games will broadcast on 106.7 The Fan and on the 24-hour radio channel, Caps Radio 24/7, devoted specifically to the Capitals with play-by-play announcer John Walton and former Capital and analyst Ken Sabourin calling the action. In addition to broadcasting all games, Caps Radio 24/7 will continue to provide instant news and access to the Capitals, including live game audio, exclusive Capitals playoff-related hockey content throughout the day. Listen at capsradio247.com.

Logo and Branding

The 2025 Capitals Playoffs logo features a 50th Anniversary Weagle designed to celebrate the Capitals 50th Anniversary season. Other design elements include retro stars from the original Capitals logo, retro stick elements from the 50th anniversary regular season logo and modern sock lines influenced by the 50th season campaign.

Stay Connected

Throughout the postseason visit WashCaps.com for the latest playoffs information. Get the latest news and video from team practices, interviews, expert analysis and the latest viewing party locations, contests and more. Fans are also encouraged to follow along on social media through the hashtag #ALLCAPS.