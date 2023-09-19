News Feed

Capitals Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Schedule and Roster

Caps will hold Media Day on Sept. 21 at MedStar Capitals Iceplex On-ice practices at MedStar Capitals Iceplex are open to the public and free of charge

TC23_RosterWeb (1)
By Washington Capitals
@capitals WashingtonCaps.com

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will begin their 2023-24 Training Camp, in partnership with MedStar Health, at MedStar Capitals Iceplex with Caps Media Day on Thursday, Sept. 21, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

This marks the Capitals’ 17th training camp at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the Metro-accessible, inside-the-Beltway practice facility that features two NHL-sized rinks. All on-ice sessions will be open to the public and free of charge.

Washington’s training camp will include 36 forwards, 20 defensemen and seven goalies, and will be broken up into three squads (Group A, Group B and Group C) and their schedules will vary.

During the start of training camp, select players and head coach Spencer Carbery will be available to the media in a scrum format outside the Caps locker room following their on and off-ice sessions. The Caps locker room will be open to media in the later stages of training camp. Those media members seeking specific players should check with the Capitals media relations department in advance for the best time to gain access to individuals as it will likely change daily. Carbery will be made available to the media following the final on-ice session of each day.

The Capitals complete training camp roster and schedule through the first week is listed below. Training camp will last 21 days with the NHL regular season beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The Capitals will open the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.

2023-24 Training Camp Schedule (first six days)
Wednesday, Sept. 20
Medical/Testing – No media availability
Thursday, Sept. 21
2023 MEDIA DAY
9 a.m.
Group A skate test (Capitals Rink)
11 a.m.
Group A media availability
11:20 a.m.
Head coach Spencer Carbery media availability
11:45 a.m.
Group B skate test (Capitals Rink)
12 p.m.
President and general manager Brian MacLellan media availability  
1:45 p.m.
Group B media availability
2:30 p.m.
Group C skate test (Capitals Rink)
4:30 p.m.
Group C media availability
Friday, Sept. 22
9 a.m. 
Group A practice (Arlington Rink)
9:35 a.m.
Group A practice (Capitals Rink)
10:30 a.m.
Group A off-ice workouts (Gym)
11 a.m.
Group A media availability
11:45 p.m.
Group B practice (Arlington Rink)
12:20 p.m.
Group B practice (Capitals Rink)
1:10 p.m.
Group B off-ice workouts (Gym)
1:40 p.m.
Group B media availability
1:45 p.m.
Group C practice (Arlington Rink)
2:20 p.m.
Group C practice (Capitals Rink)
Post-skate
Head coach Spencer Carbery media availability
2:35 p.m.
Group C media availability
Saturday, Sept. 23
9 a.m. 
Group A practice (Arlington Rink)
9:35 a.m.
Group A practice (Capitals Rink)
10:30 a.m.
Group A off-ice workouts (Gym)
11 a.m.
Group A media availability
11:45 p.m.
Group B practice (Arlington Rink)
12:20 p.m.
Group B practice (Capitals Rink)
1:10 p.m.
Group B off-ice workouts (Gym)
1:40 p.m.
Group B media availability
1:45 p.m.
Group C practice (Arlington Rink)
2:20 p.m.
Group C practice (Capitals Rink)
Post-skate
Head coach Spencer Carbery media availability
2:35 p.m.
Group C media availability
Sunday, Sept. 24
2 p.m.
Washington vs. Buffalo (Capital One Arena)
Postgame
Media availability (Capitals locker room)
9 a.m. 
Non-game group practice (Both rinks)
10 a.m.
Non-game group scrimmage (Capitals Rink)
Monday, Sept. 25
Day Off

2023-24 Washington Capitals Training Camp Roster

Forwards (36)
#
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Shoots
Born
Birthplace
2022-23 Club                        
League(s)       
96
AUBE-KUBEL, Nicolas
6’0”
207
Right
5/10/1996
Slave Lake, Alberta
Toronto/CAPITALS
NHL
19
BACKSTROM, Nicklas
6’1” 
202
Left
11/23/1987
Gavle, Sweden
CAPITALS
NHL
28
CRISTALL, Andrew
5’10”
175
Left
2/4/2005
Vancouver, British Columbia
Kelowna
WHL
26
DOWD, Nic
6’1”
192
Right
5/27/1990
Huntsville, Alabama
CAPITALS
NHL
72
DUBE, Pierrick
5’9”
172
Right
1/7/2001
Lyon, France
Trois-Rivieres/Laval
ECHL/AHL
53
FRANK, Ethen
5’11”
185
Right
2/5/1998
Papillion, Nebraska
Hershey
AHL
84
HOFER, Ryan
6’3”
192
Left
5/10/2002
Headingley, Manitoba
Everett/Kamloops
WHL
83
HUNTINGTON, Jimmy
6’0”
200
Left
11/18/1998
Laval, Quebec
Milwaukee
AHL
59
HYLAND, Brett
5’11”
188
Left
2/18/2003
Edmonton, Alberta
Brandon
WHL
95
KARABELA, Jake
5’11”
172
Left
3/7/2004
Guelph, Ontario
Guelph
OHL
92
KUZNETSOV, Evgeny
6’2”
207
Left
5/19/1992
Chelyabinsk, Russia
CAPITALS
NHL
29
LAPIERRE, Hendrix
6’0”
189
Left
2/9/2002
Gatineau, Quebec
Hershey
AHL
55
LIMOGES, Alex
6’2”
201
Left
9/16/1997
Winchester, Virginia
Manitoba
AHL
47
MALENSTYN, Beck
6’3”
206
Left
2/4/1998
Delta, British Columbia
Hershey/CAPITALS
AHL/NHL
39
MANTHA, Anthony
6’5”
234
Left
9/16/1994
Longueuil, Quebec
CAPITALS
NHL
24
McMICHAEL, Connor
6’0”
182
Left
1/15/2001
Ajax, Ontario
Hershey/CAPITALS
AHL/NHL
15
MILANO, Sonny
6’0”
194
Left
5/12/1996
Massapequa, New York
Hershey/CAPITALS
AHL/NHL
63
MIROSHNICHENKO, Ivan
6’1”
185
Right
2/4/2004
Ussuriysk, Russia
Avangard Omsk
KHL
75
NAPRAVNIK, Julian
5’11
174
Left
5/6/1997
Bad Nauheim, Germany
Hershey
AHL
77
OSHIE, T.J.
6’0”
193
Right
12/23/1986
Everett, Washington
CAPITALS
NHL
8
OVECHKIN, Alex
6’3” 
238
Right
9/17/1985
Moscow, Russia
CAPITALS
NHL
67
PACIORETTY, Max*
6’2”
217
Left
11/20/1988
New Canaan, Connecticut
Carolina
NHL
45
PHILLIPS, Matthew
5’8”
160
Right
4/6/1998
Calgary, Alberta
Calgary/Calgary
AHL/NHL
21
PROTAS, Aliaksei
6’6”
235
Left
1/6/2001
Vitebsk, Belarus
Hershey/CAPITALS
AHL/NHL
89
ROE, Garrett
5’7”
170
Left
2/22/1988
Vienna, Virginia
ZSC
NL
58
RYBINSKI, Henrik
6’1”
189
Right
6/26/2001
Vancouver, British Columbia
Hershey
AHL
23
SGARBOSSA, Michael
6’0”
187
Left
7/25/1992
Campbellville, Ontario
Hershey
AHL
91
SNIVELY, Joe
5’9”
179
Left
1/1/1996
Herndon, Virginia
Hershey/CAPITALS
AHL/NHL
17
STROME, Dylan
6’3”
200
Left
3/7/1997
Mississauga, Ontario
CAPITALS
NHL
98
STROME, Matthew
6’4”
206
Left
1/6/1999
Mississauga, Ontario
Hershey
AHL
61
SUTTER, Riley
6’4”
211
Right
10/25/1999
Calgary, Alberta
Hershey
AHL
14
SUZDALEV, Alexander
6’2”
181
Left
3/5/2004
Khabarovsk, Russia
Regina
WHL
49
THOMAS, Patrick
6’0”
172
Left
8/21/2004
Oakville, Ontario
Hamilton
OHL
88
TRINEYEV, Bogdan
6’3”
198
Right
3/4/2002
Voronezh, Russia
Dynamo/Hershey
KHL/AHL
36
VECCHIONE, Mike
5’10”
193
Right
2/25/1993
Saugus, Massachusetts
Hershey
AHL
43
WILSON, Tom
6’4’’
220
Right
3/29/1994
Toronto, Ontario
CAPITALS
NHL
Defenders (20)
#
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Shoots
Born
Birthplace
2022-23 Club                        
League(s)       
27
ALEXEYEV, Alex
6’4”
215
Left
11/15/1999
St. Petersburg, Russia
Hershey/CAPITALS
AHL/NHL
74
CARLSON, John
6’3”
215
Right
1/10/1990
Natick, Massachusetts
CAPITALS
NHL
52
DAY, Logan
6’1”
210
Right
9/19/1994
Seminole, Florida
Hershey
AHL
6
EDMUNDSON, Joel
6’5”
221
Left
6/28/1993
Brandon, Manitoba
Montreal
NHL
42
FEHERVARY, Martin
6’2”
204
Left
10/6/1999
Bratislava, Slovakia
CAPITALS
NHL
4
HAMAN AKTELL, Hardy
6’3”
220
Left
7/4/1998
Kage, Sweden
Vaxjo
SHL
2
IORIO, Vincent
6’4”
205
Right
11/14/2002
Coquitlam, British Columbia
Hershey/CAPITALS
AHL/NHL
3
JENSEN, Nick
6’1”
199
Right
9/21/1990
Rogers, Minnesota
CAPITALS
NHL
46
JOHANSEN, Lucas
6’2”
180
Left
11/16/1997
Vancouver, British Columbia
Hershey/CAPITALS
AHL/NHL
66
KIM, Michael
5’11’’
201
Left
6/28/1995
Toronto, Ontario
South Carolina/Hershey
ECHL/AHL
76
LEIVERMANN, Nick
5’11”
185
Left
9/14/1998
Eden Prairie, Minnesota
Notre Dame
NCAA
50
MAASS, Benton
6’2”
205
Right
11/25/1998
Elk River, Minnesota
South Carolina/Hershey
ECHL/AHL
94
MASSIE, Jake
6’1”
200
Left
1/21/1997
St-Lazare, Quebec
Hershey
AHL
40
McDONALD, Jon
6’0”
181
Left
6/15/1998
Livonia, Michigan
UMass-Lowell/Toledo
NCAA/ECHL
25
McILRATH, Dylan
6’5”
239
Right
4/20/1992
Winnipeg, Manitoba
Hershey/CAPITALS
AHL/NHL
51
NESS, Aaron
5’10”
188
Left
5/18/1990
Roseau, Minnesota
Hershey
AHL
56
PRISKIE, Chase
6’0”
185
Right
3/19/1996
Pembroke Pines, Florida
Rochester/San Diego
AHL
38
SANDIN, Rasmus
5’11”
182
Left
3/7/2000
Uppsala, Sweden
Toronto/CAPITALS
NHL
73
SWOYER, Colin
6’0”
185
Right
3/31/1998
Hinsdale, Illinois
Wheeling/Wilkes-Barre
ECHL/AHL
57
VAN RIEMSDYK, Trevor
6’3”
191
Right
7/24/1991
Middletown, New Jersey
CAPITALS
NHL
Goaltenders (7)
#
Player
Ht.
Wt.
Catches
Born
Birthplace
2022-23 Club                        
League(s)       
80
BJORKLUND, Garin
6’2”
180
Left
5/28/2002
Grand Prairie, Alberta
South Carolina
ECHL
78
GIBSON, Mitchell
6’1”
188
Left
6/25/1999
Phoenixville, Pennsylvania
Harvard
NCAA
60
KELLER, Antoine
6’3”
176
Left
10/6/2004
Dijon, France
Genève-Servette
Swiss-JR.
35
KUEMPER, Darcy
6’5”
215
Left
5/5/1990
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
CAPITALS
NHL
79
LINDGREN, Charlie
6’2”
179
Right
12/18/1993
Lakeville, Minnesota
CAPITALS
NHL
31
SHEPARD, Hunter
6’0”
215
Left
11/7/1995
Cohasset, Minnesota
Hershey
AHL
33
STEVENSON, Clay
6’4”
195
Left
3/3/1999
Drayton Valley, Alberta
South Carolina/Hershey
ECHL/AHL