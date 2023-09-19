Capitals Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Schedule and Roster

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will begin their 2023-24 Training Camp, in partnership with MedStar Health, at MedStar Capitals Iceplex with Caps Media Day on Thursday, Sept. 21, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

This marks the Capitals’ 17th training camp at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the Metro-accessible, inside-the-Beltway practice facility that features two NHL-sized rinks. All on-ice sessions will be open to the public and free of charge.

Washington’s training camp will include 36 forwards, 20 defensemen and seven goalies, and will be broken up into three squads (Group A, Group B and Group C) and their schedules will vary.

During the start of training camp, select players and head coach Spencer Carbery will be available to the media in a scrum format outside the Caps locker room following their on and off-ice sessions. The Caps locker room will be open to media in the later stages of training camp. Those media members seeking specific players should check with the Capitals media relations department in advance for the best time to gain access to individuals as it will likely change daily. Carbery will be made available to the media following the final on-ice session of each day.

The Capitals complete training camp roster and schedule through the first week is listed below. Training camp will last 21 days with the NHL regular season beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The Capitals will open the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena on Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.