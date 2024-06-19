Capitals Acquire Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Los Angeles Kings 

The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Pierre-Luc Dubois from the Los Angeles Kings for goaltender Darcy Kuemper, president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

"We are thrilled to announce the addition of Pierre-Luc to the Caps organization," said MacLellan. "This acquisition brings in a talented 25-year-old with immense potential to become a top-tier center in the NHL. With his size, exceptional skating, and high hockey IQ, we are confident he will thrive in our organization with increased responsibility and opportunity.

We also thank Darcy for his valuable contributions to our organization on and off the ice and wish him the best in Los Angeles. After witnessing Charlie Lindgren's performance last season, we believe he deserves a chance to play a more significant role within our team."

Dubois, 25, recorded 40 points (16g, 24a) in 82 games with Los Angeles in 2023-24. The 6’4”, 225-pound forward ranked tied for third on Los Angeles in power-play goals (7), seventh in goals and eighth in points. During the 2022-23 season, Dubois established NHL single-season career highs in assists (36), points (63) and power-play points (23) in 73 games with the Winnipeg Jets. In 516 career NHL games with Los Angeles, Winnipeg and Columbus Blue Jackets, Dubois has recorded 342 points (145g, 197a). In addition, Dubois has recorded 27 points (11g, 16a) in 43 career playoff games. The Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Quebec native was originally drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round, third overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Internationally, Dubois has represented Canada at the World Championships four times (2018, 2019, 2022, 2024), earning silver medals in 2019 and 2022. In 37 career games at the World Championships, Dubois has recorded 36 points (17g, 19a). In addition, Dubois earned a silver medal at the 2017 World Junior Championships, where he recorded five assists in seven games.

Dubois' father, Eric, was a fourth-round pick (No. 76) by the Quebec Nordiques at the 1989 NHL Draft.

Kuemper, 34, posted a record of 13-14-3 with a 3.31 goals-against average, a .890 save percentage and one shutout in 33 appearances with Washington in 2023-24. Kuemper, who signed with Washington as a free agent on July 13, 2022, has a record of 178-135-46 with a 2.61 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and 31 shutouts in 389 career games with the Capitals, Colorado Avalanche, Arizona Coyotes, Los Angeles Kings and Minnesota Wild.