Capital One Arena Hosts Record-Setting PWHL Game, Highest-Attended In-Arena Game in U.S. Women’s Hockey History

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) announced that today’s Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL) Takeover Tour™ game at Capital One Arena was the highest-attended game at a U.S. arena in women’s hockey history, marking another defining moment in the rapid growth of women’s sports in the Washington, D.C. region.

A record-setting crowd of 17,228 attended the PWHL Takeover Tour™ matchup between the Montréal Victoire and the New York Sirens at Capital One Arena, surpassing the previous record of 16,014 fans set during a PWHL game between the Seattle Torrent and Minnesota Frost at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on November 28, 2025. Sunday’s game was broadcast locally on Monumental Sports Network (MNMT) and marked the first-ever PWHL contest played in the District of Columbia.

This achievement continues MSE’s strong momentum in elevating women’s sports. In September 2024, Capital One Arena hosted a Washington Mystics vs. Indiana Fever game that drew a record 20,711 fans, setting the WNBA single-game attendance mark for a regular season game.

“We’re incredibly proud to see Capital One Arena serve as the stage for another historic moment with today’s record-setting PWHL game,” said Ted Leonsis, Founder, Chairman, Managing Partner, and CEO of MSE. “Whether it’s on the ice or the court, these record-setting crowds are the result of deliberate investment, long-term partnership, and a belief that women’s sports deserve to be celebrated at the highest level. Monumental has made elevating women’s athletics a priority across our teams, venues, network, and in our community, and the momentum we’re seeing today reflects both the excellence of the athletes and the growing demand from fans to experience women’s sports at the highest level.”

Sunday’s game was part of the PWHL Takeover Tour™, a league initiative designed to bring top-tier women’s professional hockey to new markets across North America. The expanded 2025–26 tour features 16 neutral-site games across 11 cities in the United States and Canada, continuing the success of last season’s tour, which drew more than 123,000 fans and delivered multiple attendance records.

“What an incredible day at Capital One Arena,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL EVP of Business Operations. “Washington, D.C. showed up in such a big way, and the energy our fans brought into the arena turned this game into something truly special. Moments like this capture the joy of our sport and the momentum behind the league. We are so grateful to Monumental Sports & Entertainment for being such a committed partner in helping deliver this world class experience.”

MSE Raises the Game for Women’s Sports and Fan Experiences

The game builds on MSE’s decades-long work to champion women’s sports, with Leonsis’ 20-year tenure as one of the earliest and longest-serving WNBA owners reflecting this deep-rooted commitment.

MSE and the Washington Capitals have a longstanding commitment to women’s hockey, having most recently launched the award-winning ALL CAPS ALL HER platform in December 2021. ALL CAPS ALL HER provides access to hockey through an array of on- and off-ice programming and elevates the game for women and girls in the Washington, D.C., area.

As part of the PWHL Takeover Tour™ weekend, the Capitals hosted a series of community-focused events at MedStar Capitals Iceplex designed to further engage and inspire the next generation of players and fans. The Montréal Victoire and New York Sirens held open practices for the public, featuring interactive fan experiences and autograph sessions. In addition, the Capitals hosted girls’ youth hockey clinics led by ALL CAPS ALL HER instructors and ambassadors with appearances by PWHL players.

Through year-round programming, events, and content, ALL CAPS ALL HER continues to provide multiple entry points into the sport, foster leadership and development opportunities, and highlight influential women and families across the hockey community. To date, ALL CAPS ALL HER has provided access to hockey and elevated the game for more than 5,000 women and girls in the Washington, D.C., region.

On a corporate level, MSE debuted a Girls Empowerment Program in 2025 that includes a groundbreaking partnership with Coach Across America’s She Changes the Game® as part of its District of Play youth sports initiative. The company also became an early investor in women’s sports platforms The IX and The Next in 2025.

Today’s announcement comes as Phase Two of Capital One Arena’s transformation is underway, a key part of MSE’s broader efforts to revitalize downtown Washington, D.C., and reinforce the District’s status as a global sports and entertainment capital, in partnership with the District. By taking a 360-degree approach to reimagining the fan experience—blending cutting-edge technology, immersive design, and community impact—MSE is creating a high-tech, high-touch venue designed to inspire millions of visitors annually for the next 25 years.

Additional information about MSE’s brand-new arena is available HERE.

