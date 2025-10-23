America’s VetDogs Names Future Service Dog “Ovi” in Honor of NHL Legend Alex Ovechkin’s Record-Breaking Career

**America’s VetDogs,** a New York-based national nonprofit that provides specially trained service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities is thrilled to announce they have named a service dog “Ovi” in honor of Washington Capitals’ superstar Alex Ovechkin. This tribute comes in celebration of Ovechkin’s monumental achievements surpassing the all-time NHL goal record with his 895th career goal and as he becomes the 23rd player in NHL history to play in 1,500 career games on Saturday, Oct. 25 vs. the Ottawa Senators in Washington, D.C.

Ovi is an 18-week-old black Labrador Retriever that is being raised in Virginia by an America’s VetDogs’ volunteer puppy raiser. During the next 14-18 months, Ovi will undergo basic training, learning obedience, good house manners and the fundamentals of service dog training. At the end of his time with the puppy raiser, Ovi will return to America’s VetDogs campus in New York where he will work with a certified service dog instructor to learn skills to mitigate the disability of a U.S. veteran or a first responder – these skills include retrieving dropped items, nightmare interruption, opening handicap doors, and more.

America’s VetDogs has proudly partnered with the Washington Capitals since 2019, when the two teamed up to raise *Captain*, a future service dog, through the organization’s Puppy with a Purpose® program. Captain was later placed with a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and first responder, marking the beginning of a meaningful collaboration. Since then, the Capitals have remained dedicated supporters, helping to raise a second dog, *Biscuit*, who now serves as a facility dog at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Since teaming up with America’s VetDogs, the Washington Capitals have raised crucial awareness and funding for service dogs who assist veterans and first responders. From honoring veterans on the ice during Caps Canine nights to players Nic Dowd and Dylan McIlrath adopting retired service dogs, the partnership continues to make an inspiring impact.