A Life Lived in Service

Each year, Hockey Fights Cancer brings with it the special opportunity to tell the stories of warriors. Jessica Block is no exception.

Jessica, also known as Jessi, initially grew up as a Red Wings superfan in Michigan, but when her favorite player Sergei Federov was traded to the Capitals, her fandom was traded too.

As fate would have it, years later employment would lead her to a Physician’s Assistant position with Washington Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, part of the group that worked directly with Capitals players at the time.

This experience set her off on her journey to becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

One of her best friends Erika Triscari recalls, “one day at Front Page we were watching a hockey game on TV. This really distant look came across Jessi's face, as if she was contemplating something significant beyond the last power play. She looked at me, paused and said, ‘I can be an orthopedist! I can do this. I can be a surgeon!’.

Erika and Jessi actually met at that same bar years prior while watching a Caps game. They got to talking and discovered their shared love for the team and the game. The rest is history.