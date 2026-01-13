A Decade of Pride: Capitals To Host 10th Consecutive Pride Night Presented by Giant on Jan 17

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals will host Pride Night presented by Giant on Saturday, Jan. 17, when they host the Florida Panthers at Capital One Arena. A special ticket offer featuring a Pride-themed Capitals rainbow jersey is available at washcaps.com.

Fans are invited to a pre-game Block Party at District E beginning at 5 p.m. The event will feature a performance by the band NovaKane. Specialty happy hour food and beverages will be available, as well as giveaways courtesy of the Capitals and Giant. There will also be a presence by several local LGBTQ+ community organizations.

In-game content will spotlight LGBTQ+ community members, messages and themes. The Capitals social accounts will feature rainbow avatars, wallpaper graphics and additional related content. Fans are encouraged to post on social media with the #CapsPride hashtag.

The Washington Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation’s Pride Auction featuring autographed player-used sticks wrapped in rainbow-color ‘Pride Tape’ is now openat WashCaps.com/PrideAuction.

The Pride fundraiser also features autographed Capitals Pride pucks signed by Caps players and additional Capitals items, as well as groceries for a year from Giant. The auction concludes at 3p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 22. Proceeds benefit the Wanda Alston Foundation, with a portion of funds allocated for MSE Foundation. The Wanda Alston Foundation is a Washington, D.C. based nonprofit that launched D.C.’s first housing program exclusively serving LGBTQ+ youth experiencing homelessness.

Proceeds from the Capitals 50/50 Raffle on Jan. 17 will benefit You Can Play, an organization that works with partners, sports, leagues, teams and individuals to ensure LGBTQ+ belonging at every level of the game. MSE Foundation 50/50 Raffles take place online and in-game during Capitals home games. One fan with the winning ticket number will win 50% of the collected amount at the game. Proceeds from the other half will benefit You Can Play. Tickets will be on sale from noon to the end of 2nd intermission during the game on Jan. 17. To participate, visit Monumental5050.com.

Committed to diversity, inclusion and belonging, the Capitals are hosting a Pride Night for the tenth-consecutive year. The Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation are proud to support the LGBTQ+ community and strive to create and cultivate an inclusive environment through several community initiatives and local nonprofit partnerships. Through Pride Nights, Pride Celebrations, fundraisers and more, the Capitals are committed to fostering a community that welcomes all.

For more information on the Capitals Pride partners, resources, apparel and spotlights, visit WashCaps.com/Pride.