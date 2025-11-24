2026 Caps Canine Calendar Now Available for Purchase

ARLINGTON, Va. – A limited number of 2026 Caps Canine Calendars are now available for purchase. The calendar features members of the 2025-26 Washington Capitals roster with their dogs, as well as dogs available for adoption through Wolf Trap Animal Rescue (WTAR). Calendar proceeds benefit WTAR and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSE Foundation).

The calendar can be purchased online now at http://www.WashCaps.com/CanineCalendars, as well as at the Team Stores at Capital One Arena and MedStar Capitals Iceplex, beginning at 5 p.m. tonight. There are a limited number of 2026 Caps Canine Calendars available for $20.

The calendar features photos of Capitals players Anthony Beauvillier, John Carlson, Declan Chisholm, Jakob Chychrun, Nic Dowd, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Charlie Lindgren, Dylan McIlrath, Connor McMichael, Alex Ovechkin, Dylan Strome and Trevor van Riemsdyk with their dogs; Andrew Cristall, Brandon Duhaime, Martin Fehérváry, Hendrix Lapierre, Ryan Leonard, Sonny Milano, Ivan Miroshnichenko, Aliaksei Protas, Rasmus Sandin and Justin Sourdif with dogs from WTAR; Logan Thompson with his dogs, including one who he fostered and adopted through WTAR; and Tom Wilson with his dog, who he adopted from WTAR, and a dog from WTAR.

Paige Dowd, Melissa McIlrath, Linnea Thompson and Taylor Wilson served as creative directors for the calendar.

Since 2012, MSE Foundation and the Capitals have raised nearly $670,000 for local animal shelters through the sale of Caps Canine Calendars.

Founded in 2015, Wolf Trap Animal Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the primary mission to operate a life-saving animal rescue transport and adoption program. Click here for more information.

MSE Foundation is committed to making the Greater Washington region a better place for all by supporting game-changing solutions for the community. Learn more at MonumentalFoundation.org/, and follow MSE Foundation on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.