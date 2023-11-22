2024 Caps Canine Calendar Now Available 

ARLINGTON, VA – The 2024 Caps Canine Calendar is now available for purchase, with proceeds benefitting Wolf Trap Animal Rescue and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation.

The calendar is available for sale online at washcaps.com/caninecalendars, at the Team Store and merchandise stands at Capital One Arena and at the Team Store at MedStar Capitals Iceplex.

The calendar features photos of Capitals players Alexander Alexeyev, John Carlson, Nic Dowd, Joel Edmundson, Nick Jensen, Darcy Kuemper, Charlie Lindgren, Beck Malenstyn, Anthony Mantha, Connor McMichael, T.J. Oshie, Alex Ovechkin, Dylan Strome and Trevor van Riemsdyk with their dogs; Tom Wilson with his dog and a dog from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue; and Nicklas Backstrom, Martin Fehervary, Lucas Johansen, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Sonny Milano, Max Pacioretty, Matthew Phillips, Aliaksei Protas and Rasmus Sandin with dogs from Wolf Trap Animal Rescue.

There are a limited number of 2024 Caps Canine Calendars available and each will cost $20 with proceeds benefiting Wolf Trap Animal Rescue and MSE Foundation.

Virgil Ocampo of Virgil Ocampo Photography donated his photography and photo editing services for the project, while Paige Dowd, Annie van Riemsdyk and Taylor Wilson served as art directors for the calendar.

MSE Foundation and the Capitals have donated more than $600,000 to local animal shelters through the sale of Caps Canine Calendars since 2012.

Founded in 2015, Wolf Trap Animal Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the primary mission to operate a life-saving animal rescue transport and adoption program. These transports operate weekly, where hundreds of homeless puppies and kittens are relocated from Mississippi to awaiting foster homes in Northern Virginia. Relocating these pets helps to prevent shelters from overcrowding and unnecessary euthanasia – providing the only hope for these pets to find a home. Once transported into WTAR’s foster program in Northern Virginia, rescued pets are provided all the necessary veterinary care and training they need until they find their perfect forever home through WTAR’s adoption program. Since 2015, Wolf Trap Animal Rescue has rescued over 15,000 homeless pets in need. Visit www.wtarescue.com/ to learn more about how you can foster, adopt and save a life today.

MSE Foundation is committed to making the region a better place for all by supporting game-changing solutions for our community. We fundraise, provide grants to nonprofits and rally MSE’s teams and fans to support and amplify the impact of community change agents. Together, we’re raising the game in the DMV. Learn more at MonumentalFoundation.org and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.