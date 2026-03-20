Where the Canucks Play, Community Comes Together with BCLC

Nourish
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

What happens when a world-class sports arena is transformed into a place of care, conversation and community? For one day, Rogers Arena answered that question by bringing people together through the power of a shared meal. 

Hosted by Canucks Sports and Entertainment (CSE) and British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), Community Connect: Nourish the Neighbourhood welcomed more than 1,400 guests from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside for a unique event, focused on building connection and community through a nourishing meal.

More than 150 volunteers from CSE and BCLC dedicated their time to serving meals and connecting with guests and one another throughout the event, reinforcing the importance of making every individual feel welcomed, valued, and seen. 

Canucks alumni Stan Smyl, Darcy Rota, Chris Higgins, and Kirk McLean mingled with the guests – along with Vancouver Warriors defenceman Owen Grant and forward Payton Cormier, who spent the afternoon taking photos, signing autographs and talking about the games they love with the attendees. 

CSE President of Business Operations and Alternate Governor, Michael Doyle says bringing this dining experience to life for people in the community with a valued partner in BCLC makes for a great event. 

“One of the most important things for BCLC and CSE is that connection to the community, and our values align quite strongly. Being able to partner with BCLC on this and open the doors at Rogers Arena is really special,” Doyle said.

Nourish2

For BCLC, the initiative is just one of the ways the organization is bringing its social purpose to generate win-wins for the greater good of life, through a focus on promoting human connection and community. 

President & CEO Pat Davis said partnering with CSE allows BCLC to amplify that focus on bringing people together – whether it’s through a Vancouver Canucks, Vancouver Warriors, or Abbotsford Canucks games, or Community Connect: Nourish the Neighbourhood. 

“It’s rare when you get an opportunity to do eventsat this scale in a community, and partnering with the Canucks provides a really good opportunity to do that,” Davis said. 

“We talk about how the profits of play with BCLC support health care, education, and not-for-profits, but when you’re actually here – seeing the people that are receiving those services and are able to interact with them – it really strikes to the core of who we are.” 

Alex Oxenham, Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of the Canucks for Kids Fund, said the event reflects the organization’s commitment to creating authentic connections within the community. 

“There’s so many deserving people in this community, and we’re excited to have people here and work with our partners at BCLC to put this together. This is not just a grab-and-go meal; this is a home-cooked, made-with-love meal, and we’re excited to serve it to all the guests today,” Oxenham said. 

Guests were brought together through the help of several local community not-for-profits, including YWCA Crabtree Corner, Lookout Housing, Greater Vancouver Food Bank, the Kettle Society, Salvation Army, Union Gospel Mission, Whole Way House, Canucks Family Education Centre and A Better Life Foundation – a charity that provides meals to marginalized communities, as well as opportunities for training and employment. A Better Life make 2,000 meals daily for individuals living in single-room occupancies (SROs), shelters, and other community spaces, and the foundation has served over six million meals to date. 

The vibes were lively and happy when the guests arrived.

Nourish3

As this was the second year of Community Connect: Nourish the Neighbourhood, Executive Director of a Better Life Foundation, Ash MacLeod, noted there were a lot of repeat guests from last year who were excited to come back. 

“What I like is the level of optimism that it creates for our community, and when I say our community, I mean both volunteers and guests. Bringing people together and bringing down divides is exactly what A Better Life Foundation loves to do, and this is exactly that,” MacLeod said.

Nourish4

Through partnership, volunteers and the simple act of sharing a meal, Community Connect: Nourish the Neighbourhood created something memorable. It reinforced the importance of human connection, giving back, and making space for everyone at the table.

News Feed

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Lightning

Canucks Begin Second Half of Homestand on Thursday with Lightning in Town

Building Blue: Matthew Lansing is Growing Physically and Mentally in First NCAA Season

Elias Pettersson Scores Two, Canucks Take Down Panthers 5-2

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Panthers

Canucks Host Panthers on Tuesday Night at Rogers Arena

Canucks Host Kraken on Saturday Night as Homestand Continues

Curtis Douglas Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss his Return to Hockey in Canada

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Kraken

Marco Rossi’s Three-Point Night Helps Canucks’ Comeback Win Over Predators

Ocean Hyland’s First Nations Night Design Blends Hockey Nostalgia and Tsleil-Waututh Storytelling

CANUCKS TO HOST FIRST NATIONS CELEBRATION ON MARCH 12TH

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Predators

Canucks Continue Homestand on Thursday Night with Predators in Town

Gabe Chiarot Finds His Stride as Kitchener Rangers Gear Up for Playoffs

36TH ANNUAL CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND TELETHON, PRESENTED BY TD, SET FOR MARCH 19TH

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Senators

Canucks Begin Eight-Game Homestand on Monday Against Senators