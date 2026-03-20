Where the Canucks Play, Community Comes Together with BCLC

For BCLC, the initiative is just one of the ways the organization is bringing its social purpose to generate win-wins for the greater good of life, through a focus on promoting human connection and community.

President & CEO Pat Davis said partnering with CSE allows BCLC to amplify that focus on bringing people together – whether it’s through a Vancouver Canucks, Vancouver Warriors, or Abbotsford Canucks games, or Community Connect: Nourish the Neighbourhood.

“It’s rare when you get an opportunity to do eventsat this scale in a community, and partnering with the Canucks provides a really good opportunity to do that,” Davis said.

“We talk about how the profits of play with BCLC support health care, education, and not-for-profits, but when you’re actually here – seeing the people that are receiving those services and are able to interact with them – it really strikes to the core of who we are.”

Alex Oxenham, Vice President of Community Relations and Executive Director of the Canucks for Kids Fund, said the event reflects the organization’s commitment to creating authentic connections within the community.

“There’s so many deserving people in this community, and we’re excited to have people here and work with our partners at BCLC to put this together. This is not just a grab-and-go meal; this is a home-cooked, made-with-love meal, and we’re excited to serve it to all the guests today,” Oxenham said.

Guests were brought together through the help of several local community not-for-profits, including YWCA Crabtree Corner, Lookout Housing, Greater Vancouver Food Bank, the Kettle Society, Salvation Army, Union Gospel Mission, Whole Way House, Canucks Family Education Centre and A Better Life Foundation – a charity that provides meals to marginalized communities, as well as opportunities for training and employment. A Better Life make 2,000 meals daily for individuals living in single-room occupancies (SROs), shelters, and other community spaces, and the foundation has served over six million meals to date.

The vibes were lively and happy when the guests arrived.