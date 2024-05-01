VANCOUVER CANUCKS FANS INVITED TO EXPERIENCE THE PLAYOFF ATMOSPHERE AT ROGERS ARENA FOR GAME #6 VIEWING PARTY

Vancouver, BC - With Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs Canucks-Predators series now confirmed for Friday, May 3 at 4:00 p.m. PT, the Vancouver Canucks are pleased to announce that tickets are now on sale for the Rogers Away Game Viewing Party at a price of $15, with proceeds benefiting the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Doors open at 3:00 p.m., and fans should plan to be in their seats in time to experience the pre-game show prior to puck drop. From the entire pre-game video to the national anthem, siren crank, Al Murdoch, FIN, and in-game hosts, fans will be entertained just like a Canucks home playoff game. Rally towels will be on every seat and live music, contests and giveaways will take place during breaks and intermissions. Prepare to feel the noise, fuel the team, and show Canadians watching on the broadcast that Canucks fans are All Together. All In.

“The response and reaction from fans who attended the first Rogers Away Game Viewing Party showed us that Canucks fans are so excited for every minute of playoff action,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “It’s time to fill Rogers Arena, welcome everyone in, and wave those towels.”

When the puck drops, fans will be captivated by the live Rogers Sportsnet broadcast on the Canucks new videoboard. Four times larger than the previous video screen, the new seamless videoboard has 1300 square feet on each of its four sides and a refresh rate of 3,840 hertz, meaning it refreshes 3,840 times per second. In comparison, the refresh rate for a standard 4K TV at home is just 60 hertz, or 60 times per second.

For families, FIN’s Family Zone will be open with face painting and a 360o camera to get young fans into the spirit.

A variety of concessions on Levels 100 and 300 will be open and a special Rogers Value Menu will be available on the concourse. Tickets are available at canucks.com/watch.

A dedicated Game #6 Canucks for Kids Fund 50/50 raffle will take place with volunteers at Rogers Arena and tickets available for purchase online at www.canucks.com/5050.

Fans can explore everything Canucks this post-season on our playoff hub, like where to watch, latest team news, what’s happening in the community and more, at canucks.com/playoffs.

Go Canucks Go!