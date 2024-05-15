Canucks Fall Short After Late Push, Oilers Even Series 2-2

GAME RECAP - CDC 3
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks had two goals in the third period to tie the game, but the Oilers scored a goal in the last minute to take the game 3-2.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet felt he saw flashes of the kind of play he expects from his team in a playoff game, mentioning their intensity wasn’t where it needs to be for a full 60 minutes.

“The second period I thought we had about five, six shifts in a row we were there. And then the third there were chunks of it, but not consistently, so you can say positively but we need more consistent effort for more guys, and that maybe instead of just four or five shift chunks, you'll have more possession time,” Tocchet said.

His team has been resilient all season and the late push is a byproduct of their belief in their ability to win no matter the score. After tying the game up late, the Oilers’ goal with 39 second left was discouraging, but there’s another opportunity next game to bounce back.

“I’m kind of disappointed, there's just too many soft plays on that [last] goal. There's like four or five mistakes, we’ve got to dig in there,” Tocchet said.

“You have to give Edmonton credit, they played better than us tonight. We came back, made a game of it and then became a freebie...I thought we started to wear them down at the end, maybe that’s a positive.”

J.T. Miller said his defensive zone coverage on Edmonton’s last goal needed to be better and the breakdown in their team defence led to the goal.

“I'm pretty upset with myself at the moment. That was a pretty big play at the end of the game there. That pass should have never got to Bouchard and certainly shouldn’t get past me so Arty can’t see anything,” Miller said.

Artūrs Šilovs made some highlight reels saves and gutsy plays, including stopping a shot by Darnell Nurse, swiftly moving from post to post to make another stop from Nurse.

Šilovs stopped 27 of 30 shots he faced.

Game Summary

Leon Draisaitl scored Edmonton’s first goal, scoring on the power play and they held a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.

In the second, Burnaby’s Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored on a two-on-one to extend Edmonton’s lead 2-0 going into the second break.

The Oilers held the advantage of 22 shots on goal to the Canucks’ 14 at the end of two.

The Canucks were patient and kept chipping away, and in the third Conor Garland lit the lamp from the top of the slot to bring Vancouver within one.

“He doesn’t give up, that’s why he’s out there, he’s digging for us,” Tocchet said. “He’s one of the guys we rely on to give us juice, so hopefully some guys look at that and go ‘Hey man, I’ve got to get going. Gars has been like that all year though.”

With Šilovs out of the net at 18:19 in the third, Brock Boeser scored from the left circle to tie the game 2-2.

Evan Bouchard snapped a shot from the point at 19:21 that hit the back of the net, putting the Oilers up 3-2 to tie the series.

Fans have been keeping Rogers Arena warm while the Canucks are on the road and they’ll be looking forward to both teams returning for game 5 on Thursday, May 16 at 7:00 p.m. PT.

