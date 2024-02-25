Tocchet: ‘Millsy Willed the Game’, Canucks Come Back to Beat Bruins 3-2 in OT

The Vancouver Canucks had a strong third period to bounce back from a 2-0 deficit. They tied the game in regulation before sealing the comeback with a Brock Boeser power play goal in overtime.

J.T. Miller, who assisted on all three goals, felt the team was consistent and put together a full 60 minutes, sticking to their game plan.

“We felt good going into the third, I mean, it’s not a rollover type of team. I think we're trying find that identity that it's really hard to finish games this time of year, and moving forward, our schedule doesn’t get any easier. If you want to play when we're supposed to be playing, or when we want to be playing, it's going to get hard and we've been trying to talk about embracing the hardness,” Miller said.

The Canucks chipped away through the game and Brock Boeser scored the Canucks’ first goal at 12:49 in the third period. Shots on goal favoured Vancouver 39-22, Miller saying their opportunities were there and was proud of the way the team battled.

“They have some really strong, big D that make it hard for you to get to the net. The score could have been tied much earlier, but sometimes it’s going to happen. It was good that we stayed patient, you have to against such a good, structured team,” Miller said.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet said his team has shown resiliency throughout the season and liked the quality of shots the Canucks took in the final frame.

“Millsy willed the game, his third period was incredible. But, you know, I liked our resolve, even when it was 2-0 our bench was pretty calm in a sense that we weren't panicking. I liked that. We weren't all in... I liked the bench the way they were, I honestly didn't do much tonight, those guys did a hell of a job,” Tocchet said.

Thatcher Demko turned aside 20 of the 22 shots he faced en route to his 31st win of the season.

Game Recap

In the second period, Bruins’ forward Jesper Boqvist scored and Danton Heinen deflected a rebound in to give the Bruins a 2-0 lead.

In the third, Nikita Zadorov lasered a pass to Boeser, who scored from the left faceoff circle to bring his team within one.