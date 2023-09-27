Roberto Luongo to be Inducted Into Ring of Honour on Dec. 14 vs Florida, Presented By TD

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today that former goaltender Roberto Luongo will be inducted into the club’s Ring of Honour on December 14, 2023, when the Canucks host the Florida Panthers. The organization originally announced that Luongo would become the eighth player in franchise history to receive the honour on November 30, 2022.

“We are glad to officially have a date set for Roberto’s incredibly well-deserved induction to the Canucks Ring of Honour,” said Jim Rutherford, Vancouver Canucks President, Hockey Operations. “He is one of the greatest players to ever represent this team and his legacy continues in Vancouver to this day. As proud as we are to recognize Roberto with this achievement, it is as much of an honour for the organization and our fans to be able to celebrate him again in our building.”

Luongo spent eight years of his Hall of Fame career in Vancouver from 2006-2014 and was widely recognized as one of the League’s elite goaltenders during that time. Throughout his Canucks tenure, Luongo was nominated for several NHL awards, including the Vezina Trophy (2007, 2011), Lester B. Pearson Award (2007), Hart Memorial Trophy (2007), and the William Jennings Trophy (2011) which he won alongside creasemate Cory Schneider for the lowest goals-against average in the NHL. He was also twice named the Canucks’ Most Valuable Player to capture the Cyclone Taylor Award (2007, 2008), and was named to three consecutive NHL All-Star Games upon his arrival in Vancouver from 2007-2009.

In addition to the accolades earned as a Canuck, Luongo set a number of team records and helped guide the club to some of its most successful seasons in history. In his first season with the club, he set a franchise record for most wins in a season by a goaltender (47), leading Vancouver to their first of six division titles during Luongo’s tenure. In each of the 2007.08 and 2008.09 campaigns, he set new franchise records for longest shutout sequence at 212 minutes, 12 seconds and 242 minutes, 36 seconds respectively, with the latter still standing as the NHL’s fourth-longest shutout sequence of the 2000s. In addition to continuing his strong play, Luongo also served as Team Captain from 2008-2010 and led the Canucks to back-to-back Presidents’ Trophies (2011, 2012) and the 2011 Stanley Cup Final.

Luongo completed his career with Vancouver as the team’s all-time wins leader with a regular season record of 252-137-50 and finished second in franchise history in playoff games played (64) and wins (32) by a goaltender. He also posted 38 shutouts in a Canucks uniform, which ranks first in club history, and among Canucks goaltenders with at least 100 games played, he tops the leaderboard in goals-against average (2.36) and save-percentage (.919). Luongo was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on November 14, 2022.

The Canucks Ring of Honour presently includes Orland Kurtenbach (Oct. 26, 2010), Kirk McLean (Nov. 24, 2010), Thomas Gradin (Jan. 24, 2011), Harold Snepsts (Mar. 14, 2011), Pat Quinn (Apr. 13, 2014), Mattias Ohlund (Dec. 16, 2016), and Alex Burrows (Dec. 3, 2019).

