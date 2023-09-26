Players, Coaching Staff Aligned on Strategy, Mindset, Leadership Coming Out Of Training Camp 

Training camp felt different for the players this season.

The group packed a lot of learning into those four days – going through systems, defensive zone and special teams sessions – scrimmaging and workouts, while continuing to get to know each other on and off the ice.

It was unanimous from the players that coming back to Vancouver earlier this year was advantageous, already working together for the last few weeks.

“When you do that, it’s amazing how different the energy level you have first day at camp,” J.T. Miller shared in a media scrum, adding that this year feels like a fresh start and the group is dialed in.

Quinn Hughes noted the intensity at camp was "really good” and everyone has the same mindset.

“Guys are hungry and that’s what we need. We need guys that are really competitive and want to win and hate losing. It’s only four days in, but it’s everything we wanted so far, but gotta keep pushing, there’s a long way to go,” Hughes said.

The new blood that hockey operations brought in during free agency to add experience and depth dove head-first into camp, helping their teammates learn. After Day 3 of scrimmage, Head Coach Rick Tocchet mentioned that he’s already seeing results of having players with more experience in the mix.

“Teddy Blueger, Ian Cole, Soucy, those guys have helped [with] just their presence,” he said, adding the scrimmage is a prime opportunity to teach and learn. “Footey was saying how much Coler’s teaching people on the bench, that’s the stuff we need.”

There’s a reciprocated comfort level around the rink, with what Tocchet likes about his roster, and the players are feeling about having Tocchet at the helm. Hughes and Miller played 36 games under Tocchet last season and the familiarity – knowing the systems he implements – makes it easier.

The proof of Tocchet’s strategy was in those last 36 games for Miller, who said getting defensive reps at camp is crucial for when the season starts; the attention to detail on positioning and coverage needs to be muscle memory.

“When Rick got here, we improved tremendously in that regard. Stopped giving up the big chances, don’t make one mistake into three and four, that’s what ended up costing us. We always gave up an A chance, not the B’s and C’s. So just getting it down to where we’re robotic in a sense, we know what to do, but also not taking away our skill and a sense of making reads and all that,” Miller said.

Leadership is something that Quinn Hughes insists should be collaborative.

Starting camp as the captain, Hughes is adamant about a “we” not “me” approach that involves respecting everyone and creating an environment where players can speak up. If it’s something that adds value, he wants his teammates to share it.

“I want everyone to have a voice and I want it to be family. When one of the younger guys says something in the room, that’s when I know we’ve kind of turned it into a family, that they feel confident enough to say something. There’s going to be lots of guys that are speaking up or have different roles and feel comfortable doing that and that’s how it should be,” Hughes said.

“There’s younger guys that are nervous and don’t want to speak up as much and that’s fine. I was that guy. I want guys to feel comfortable and [be] who they are. If you’re a young guy, first year guy, or just first camp, don’t be obnoxious, but be yourself and feel comfortable with that. That’s the big thing with me.”

He acknowledges everything is a learning process and his leadership will evolve just like his game will.

Thatcher Demko couldn’t be happier for his teammate in his new role.

“I’m thrilled for Quinn, I’m thrilled for Petey and Millsy. We all look up to them, they play the right way and they’re guys that we can follow so it’s going to be a good year,” Demko said, who’s also owning more of a leadership role this season, “I take a lot of pride in that, and I’m really excited to kind of step into that role a little more seriously this year.”

Hughes had 69 assists last season, 76 points (7-69-76), and was the first defenceman since 1993-1994 to record consecutive 60-assist seasons. Pettersson has had a front-row seat to Hughes’ growth over the last five years and knows Hughes is prepared to lead.

“It’s fantastic. I’ve known him ever since we started playing each other and I think he’s been taking steps every year and obviously this is a big step for him, but I think he’s more than ready.”

Pettersson’s pragmatic in his approach, working hard, enjoying camp and not looking too far ahead into the season. A six-year veteran in the league, he agrees the time has flown.

“We live in the moment, and we want to make the most of it. It’s up to us to continue building every day,” he said.

Pettersson and his teammates want to keep the momentum from the end of last season rolling into this season and let their hard work speak for itself.