Hughes Gives Back to First Responders Around the Province With Team 43 

Quinn Hughes has been doing incredible things on the ice this season, but off the ice, he wants to do his part supporting those that make our communities stronger.

Under the banner of Team 43, the Canucks’ defenceman is donating four tickets to every home game to first responders in B.C.; an initiative he started during the preseason. Hughes was inspired by the tireless work and countless hours first responders spend helping others and wanted to give back to people who serve the public.

“I think it’s important to do good in the community and do nice things for people that sacrifice so much,” Hughes said. “They put themselves in harm's way for the community and the city, so it’s just something nice I felt I could do.”

So far, the Canucks have hosted emergency responders from the District of North Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services, Vancouver Police Department, Surrey Fire Department, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services and West Vancouver Police Department, including emergency call centres and dispatch employees. Some recipients have even had the opportunity to meet Hughes after the game. In addition to being first responders, some recipients also volunteer their time coaching youth hockey, and many are involved in charity work.

Hughes visited the West Kelowna Fire Department in advance of training camp and spoke to those protecting West Kelowna from the blaze that forced thousands from their homes and he was in awe of their selflessness.

“The work they do and the commitment they put into it is admirable,” Hughes said. “Talking to the people in Kelowna, they were working 40-hour shifts and hearing stories about how long their shifts can be - 18 hours, 19 hours. It’s a scary job being a first responder.”

Hughes’ grandfather was a New York City firefighter for over 30 years.

“He’s really proud that I’m in the NHL, but he still says it’s not too late to take the fire test,” Hughes shared back in September during his visit to the firehall.

He finds their work inspiring and through Team 43 has created a bridge between hockey and the unwavering dedication of first responders. The Canucks’ captain’s leadership extends beyond his jersey – it's a role he embraces with heart, both in the game and in the community.