Hughes Gives Back to First Responders Around the Province With Team 43 

Team43
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

Quinn Hughes has been doing incredible things on the ice this season, but off the ice, he wants to do his part supporting those that make our communities stronger.

Under the banner of Team 43, the Canucks’ defenceman is donating four tickets to every home game to first responders in B.C.; an initiative he started during the preseason. Hughes was inspired by the tireless work and countless hours first responders spend helping others and wanted to give back to people who serve the public.

“I think it’s important to do good in the community and do nice things for people that sacrifice so much,” Hughes said. “They put themselves in harm's way for the community and the city, so it’s just something nice I felt I could do.”

So far, the Canucks have hosted emergency responders from the District of North Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services, Vancouver Police Department, Surrey Fire Department, Vancouver Fire Rescue Services and West Vancouver Police Department, including emergency call centres and dispatch employees. Some recipients have even had the opportunity to meet Hughes after the game. In addition to being first responders, some recipients also volunteer their time coaching youth hockey, and many are involved in charity work.

Hughes visited the West Kelowna Fire Department in advance of training camp and spoke to those protecting West Kelowna from the blaze that forced thousands from their homes and he was in awe of their selflessness. 

“The work they do and the commitment they put into it is admirable,” Hughes said. “Talking to the people in Kelowna, they were working 40-hour shifts and hearing stories about how long their shifts can be - 18 hours, 19 hours. It’s a scary job being a first responder.”

Hughes’ grandfather was a New York City firefighter for over 30 years. 

“He’s really proud that I’m in the NHL, but he still says it’s not too late to take the fire test,” Hughes shared back in September during his visit to the firehall.

He finds their work inspiring and through Team 43 has created a bridge between hockey and the unwavering dedication of first responders. The Canucks’ captain’s leadership extends beyond his jersey – it's a role he embraces with heart, both in the game and in the community.

News Feed

Firefighter by Day, Lifesaver by Night: Surrey Fire Captain Derek Salisbury’s Crucial Role With Canucks 

Firefighter by Day, Lifesaver by Night: Surrey Fire Captain Derek Salisbury’s Crucial Role With Canucks 
GAME NOTES | Canucks vs. Wild

GAME NOTES | Canucks vs. Wild
Canucks Continue 5-Game Homestand with Minnesota Wild on Thursday

Canucks Continue 5-Game Homestand with Minnesota Wild on Thursday
Delorme’s Guiding Compass: Cultural Values and Things He Learned as a Canuck

Delorme’s Guiding Compass: Cultural Values and Things He Learned as a Canuck
GAME NOTES | Canucks vs. Devils

GAME NOTES | Canucks vs. Devils
Canucks Return to Rogers Arena to Host Devils on Tuesday Night

Canucks Return to Rogers Arena to Host Devils on Tuesday Night
Canucks To Honour The Courage And Commitment Of BC Firefighters On December 7th  

Canucks To Honour The Courage And Commitment Of BC Firefighters On December 7th  
Canucks Beat Flames in Saddledome Rumble, Zadorov Earns First Point as a Canuck 

Canucks Beat Flames in Saddledome Rumble, Zadorov Earns First Point as a Canuck 
GAME NOTES | Canucks at Flames

GAME NOTES | Canucks at Flames
‘I’m here to help, I’m an added piece to a great team’: A Q&A with Newest Canuck Nikita Zadorov

‘I’m here to help, I’m an added piece to a great team’: A Q&A with Newest Canuck Nikita Zadorov
Canucks Roll into Calgary During Flames’ Longest Homestand of the Season

Canucks Roll into Calgary During Flames’ Longest Homestand of the Season
Building Blue: Jonathan Lekkerimäki and his Big Year in the SHL

Building Blue: Jonathan Lekkerimäki and his Big Year in the SHL
Canucks Acquire Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames

Canucks Acquire Nikita Zadorov from the Calgary Flames
GAME NOTES | Canucks vs. Golden Knights

GAME NOTES | Canucks vs. Golden Knights
Canucks To Host 6th Annual First Nations Celebration To Honour Culture And Tradition

Canucks To Host 6th Annual First Nations Celebration To Honour Culture And Tradition
Canucks Host Golden Knights in a Battle for the Pacific Division Lead on Thursday Night

Canucks Host Golden Knights in a Battle for the Pacific Division Lead on Thursday Night
Bookended Goals From Boeser for Canucks’ 3-1 Win Over Ducks

Bookended Goals From Boeser for Canucks’ 3-1 Win Over Ducks
Canucks Acquire Conditional 5th Round Pick in 2024 from Chicago in Exchange for Anthony Beauvillier

Canucks Acquire Conditional 5th Round Pick in 2024 from Chicago in Exchange for Anthony Beauvillier