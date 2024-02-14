Garland-Blueger-Joshua Line Rolling as Canucks Best Blackhawks 4-2

Garland
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

Conor Garland has entered the chat for double-digit goals this season and his linemate Dakota Joshua potted himself a career-high night with a Gordie Howe hat trick in Chicago. 

Garland’s two goals bring his season total to 11 so far and his first goal made him the 11th player on Vancouver’s roster to score at least 10 goals on the season.

The Canucks are the first team in the NHL to have 11 players notch double-digit goals this season. Canucks’ Head Coach Rick Tocchet says through an 82-game season it’s nice to be able to get scoring from any of the four lines.

“It’s great because if some guys are in a slump, other lines can pick it up. I think the Garland line, if we have some guys not scoring goals, they can chip in,” Tocchet said.

Garland said the chemistry with his linemates led to that goal and it’s all the reps they’ve put in in practice that help them finish their chances in games.

“Me and Dak do a lot of two-on-ones in practice, and we weren’t very good this morning, so it was nice to convert tonight and great play by him. It just shows what an all-around player he is holding the puck and then sliding it back for an open netter,” Garland said.

In a post-game interview Garland told Canucks’ Rinkside Reporter Kate Pettersson he owes Joshua a dinner so Garland’s looking forward to treating his linemate to a meal once they’re home.

The Canucks finish their road trip after the All-Star break 3-1-1 and Garland says it’s a reflection of the team’s character to grind out some tough wins.

“We’ve got a good group in there so we’re just going to enjoy tonight and then we’ll fly back in the morning and be ready for Detroit at home. We haven’t been home with our fans in a while, so we’re excited,” he shared.

Thatcher Demko is now 4-0 against Chicago at the United Center after stopping 21 of the 23 shots he faced in Tuesday’s win.

Game Recap

In the first, Filip Hronek fed Garland the puck in the neutral zone, and barreling towards the net, Dakota Joshua caught up for a give and go from the faceoff circles to put Vancouver up 1-0.

In the second period, Hronek and Garland connected again but this time Hronek’s shot from the point deflected off Garland’s skate, Garland scoring his second of the night.

Chicago forward and Spokane native, Tyler Johnson scored on the power play to get the Blackhawks on the board.

Nils Höglander’s tricky stickwork earned him a goal for his third game in a row, good for his 17th of the season, which sent the Canucks into the second intermission up 3-1.

In addition to two assists on the evening, Joshua scored in the slot off a pass from Teddy Blueger, the Michigan native deking Petr Mrazek and scoring his 13th goal of the season.

Blackhawks’ Kevin Korchinski scored his third goal of the season, bringing the final score to 4-2.

Up next for the Canucks are the Detroit Red Wings at Rogers Arena on Thursday, February 15th at 7 p.m. PT.

