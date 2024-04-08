CANUCKS TO HOST 34TH ANNUAL CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND TELETHON, PRESENTED BY TD, ON APRIL 10TH

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks and Canucks for Kids Fund (CFKF) are proud to host the 34th annual Canucks for Kids Fund Telethon, presented by TD, on Wednesday, April 10th when the Canucks host the Arizona Coyotes.

Fans can donate online now at canucks.com/telethon. All donations made before midnight on April 10 will automatically enter the donor for a chance to win a 2024 Corolla Hatchback CVT SE, courtesy of Toyota. Everyone who donates more than $100 will receive a photo of Canucks’ Captain Quinn Hughes, and donations over $150 will also receive a one-of-a-kind photo of your 2023.24 Canucks NHL All-Stars!

“The Canucks for Kids Fund Telethon is one of the most important nights on our community calendar as we strive to make a difference for so many organizations across British Columbia,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations and President, Canucks for Kids Fund. “Supporting charities and initiatives that benefit children across B.C. is something we are very proud to be a part of. We greatly appreciate the generosity of our sponsors, members, fans, volunteers, and players, as their support allows us to help those children who need it most, while educating, raising awareness, and creating a platform to tell the stories of the impact nights like this have in our community.”

Funds raised from Telethon directly support the CFKF and its core beneficiaries, including the Canucks Autism Network, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, as well as the other deserving charities that the fund supports. Last year, the Telethon raised over $390,000 for these beneficiaries, helping children in communities across British Columbia.

In arena during the Canucks for Kids Fund Telethon, fans, supporters, and donors can expect multiple experiences that will provide the opportunity to donate to these important causes. Section 111 will see the spouses and partners of Canucks players selling 50/50 tickets, and Stan Smyl will also appear at Section 120 from 6:30-7:00 p.m. selling hot dogs at Steamers, a fun way to help support and donate to the CFKF, while paying homage to his nickname.

Throughout the year, the CFKF raises money through events, BC’s biggest 50/50 raffle and, and other fundraising initiatives, to support deserving charities in B.C. Last year, thanks to our donors, fans, partners, and players, more than $7.6 million was granted to our beneficiaries. These deserving families feel the impact of your generosity, and with your help, the lives of many have been greatly enhanced.

Donations can be made online at Canucks.com/telethon and are eligible for a tax receipt.

About the Canucks for Kids Fund

The Canucks for Kids Fund dedicates resources to assist charities which support children’s health and wellness, education, social impact programming, and the development of grassroots hockey throughout British Columbia.

Thanks to the generosity of our fans, donors, players, employees and sponsor partners, the Canucks for Kids Fund has granted over $95 million to charities in British Columbia over the last 38 years.