Canucks Honour Remarkable Career of Roberto Luongo with Ring of Honour Induction

Vancouver B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks are excited to announce details ahead of inducting Roberto Luongo into the club’s Ring of Honour prior to their game on December 14 against the Florida Panthers. Doors will open early at 5:30 p.m. for this special and celebratory night. Our Roberto Luongo Ring of Honour Game is presented by TD.

“Roberto has long been a franchise icon for the Vancouver Canucks,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “He is one of the best players in the history of the franchise, and one of the faces that led this team on its deepest playoff run since 1994. His accomplishments on and off the ice represent the form of player we are proud to induct into the Ring of Honour.”

“We are excited to officially induct Roberto into the Ring of Honour at Rogers Arena,” said Jim Rutherford, Vancouver Canucks President, Hockey Operations. “This night will be a celebration of Roberto’s career and will give fans the opportunity to commemorate his time with the Vancouver Canucks as one of the legends of this franchise.”

Luongo’s Ring of Honour highlights include:

Doors open early at 5:30 with a TD Bobble Head give-away to the first 10,000 fans in Rogers Arena

Pre-game ceremony celebrating Luongo’s career, featuring tributes by special guests and former teammates

A ceremonial faceoff featuring both starting goalies

A special retail collection featuring Luongo bobbleheads, hoodies, t-shirts, pins, hats, and other collectable memorabilia sold in-store and at Vanbase.ca

Numerous special in-game activations celebrating one of the greatest players in franchise history

It was announced on November 14, 2022, that Luongo would be admitted into the Canucks Ring of Honour after he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame. At the time of his Hockey Hall of Fame induction, he was only the seventh goaltender in NHL history to be inducted in his first year of eligibility.

Luongo still holds multiple team franchise records and is regarded as one of the greatest goaltenders in Canucks history. He currently stands as the leader in wins and shutouts recorded in franchise history. Luongo will join Orland Kurtenbach (Oct. 26, 2010), Kirk McLean (Nov. 24, 2010), Thomas Gradin (Jan. 24, 2011), Harold Snepsts (Mar. 14, 2011), Pat Quinn (Apr. 13, 2014), Mattias Ohlund (Dec. 16, 2016), and Alex Burrows (Dec. 3, 2019) as the only players to be inducted into the franchise’s Ring of Honour.

