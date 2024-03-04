Canucks Announce Latest Round of Improvements for the $150 Million Revitalization of Rogers Arena 

Vancouver, BC - Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) announced today its third phase of the Rogers Arena building improvement plan, which emphasizes improving the fan experience throughout the arena. This latest phase of the $150 million investment into arena upgrades over the next two summers includes replacing all lower and upper bowl seating with new custom-designed black seats that include cupholders.

“Last August, ownership committed to replacing all seats in the building, and we confirm that we are proceeding with that investment,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “The project, which will begin when the hockey season is over, is something our members and fans have been requesting for some time, and we understand its importance. With our new seating and our new state-of-the-art videoboard installed, when you step into the Rogers Arena bowl, it will feel like you are in a new building."

Phase III of the plan will focus on fan-facing improvements.

CSE also announced the expediting of enhancements to the Toyota Plaza to improve the exterior pre-game experience by the end of the 2023.24 season. Look for a brighter, more fan-centric branded experience when you come to a game. At the concourse level, a new and improved digital screen experience will be launched, connecting fans to the digital infrastructure within the bowl while aiding in navigating the arena and taking advantage of unique food and beverage options available.

CSE also plans to invest in a new Level 400 sports and entertainment experience for fans that want a mix of social experiences and event viewing.

“We have such a diverse population of fans and they have told us that they are looking for new and unique experiences. We are striving to produce those opportunities for our fanbase,” added Doyle.

Opened in September of 1995, Rogers Arena is iconically situated in the heart of Vancouver on False Creek, connected by public transit and easily accessible to residents from across the region.

Phase II of the plan at Rogers Arena began this past summer and is now complete with the installation of a new state-of-the-art videoboard, in-bowl digital screens & control room, enhanced hockey operations training and player experience spaces, ice-level improvements with new boards and glass, and the creation and launch of the Well Health Presidents Club.

With over 2 million visitors annually, Rogers Arena is the province’s leading entertainment venue and Canucks Sports & Entertainment is committed to enhancing the arena to provide a world-class experience.