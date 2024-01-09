Canucks Aim For All-Star Glory: Hughes Locked In, 5-Man Roster Looks to Join Spotlight

Following a strong October, he posted 17 points through 15 games in November, including four multi-goal games.

During Boesember, he had 11 points (7-4-11) in 12 games, scoring a natural hat trick in a win over Tampa Bay on December 12th. It was the second natural hat trick of his career and fifth career hat trick. The 26-year-old is putting up points and averaging 18:47 minutes per game, logging 14:46 per game at even strength and 4:00 on the power play.

He’s off to a great start and an appearance at All-Star would send him back for the first time since 2018.

Elias Pettersson

It’s been another excellent season for Pettersson, and he finds himself near the top of league scoring with 52 points through 40 games.

Pettersson has found the back of the net 19 times and upped his faceoff percentage from last season by nearly 4%. He’s only taken one penalty this season and is averaging 19:40 a night.

He’s had seven games this season where he’s put up three or more points and has a total of 16 multi-point games.

Through 40 games, Pettersson has been on the ice for 37 goals at five-on-five while only giving up 24 – giving him a 60.7% control of the goal share. He’s gotten an assist on 10 different players’ goals this season with J.T. Miller being the player he has the most assists to with nine. Pettersson’s hottest streak of the season came in the first baker’s dozen games of the season when he had seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points in 13 games.

Prior to this season, Pettersson has been an all-star three times in his career.

Filip Hronek

Hronek is a trusty defenceman for Vancouver, averaging 23:44 minutes per game, which is second only to his blue line partner Hughes.

His average ice time on the power play is 1:54 per game, and has tallied nine points on the man-advantage (2-7-9) throughout 40 games.

He’s amassed 32 points (2-30-32) and is tied for fifth among defencemen for assists.

Hronek has been on the ice for 56 goals at five-on-five while only giving up 31 – giving him a 64.4% control of the goal share. Just midway through the season, that’s the highest number of goals for of any team he’s played on for an entire season.

J.T. Miller

Currently sitting tied for 5th in league scoring, J.T. Miller is off to an incredible start to the season and is averaging 1.35 points per game with 19 goals and 35 assists through 40 games. His most impressive offensive stretch saw Miller put up 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points over 20 games.

The 30-year-old centre has been on a tear since night one of the NHL season when he put up four points in the season opener against the Edmonton Oilers. Miller has picked up 17 multi-point games this season and on top of his offence, Miller has been primarily used in a matchup role against the opposition’s top lines all season long.

Miller has won 53.8% of his 772 faceoffs this season and at five-on-five, through the tough matchups, Miller has kept a positive control of the goal share, being on the ice for 33 goals scored and 22 goals against — shoutout to the Sedins. He’s also picked up 83 hits on the season, which is good enough for second on the Canucks.

The patent-pending ‘Miller swing’ around the top of the zone on the power play has been ultra-successful for Miller this season. He’s currently tied for sixth in the league for power play points with 22 on the season.

Miller has never been to an All-Star game.

Thatcher Demko

Thatcher Demko has helped the Vancouver Canucks to a 26-11-3 start and is posting a career-best save percentage of .916.

He was the fastest NHL goaltender to 15 wins this season, and the third Canucks goaltender to achieve this feat in 22 games or less. Demko suited up for 29 out of the 40 games for Vancouver and holds an 20-8-1 record while boasting a 2.54 goals against average.

Through 26 games he has three shutouts, which is third-most in the NHL on the season, backstopping perfect performances against Dallas, St. Louis and Florida. He stopped all 36 shots he faced against the Panthers on the night of Roberto Luongo’s induction into the Ring of Honour which Demko said was “poetic”. It was the sixth shutout of his career, tying him for seventh in franchise history with Richard Brodeur, Garth Snow, and Eddie Lack.

He was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on December 18th after he went 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals against average, a .957% save percentage and one shutout. Demko also had six-game streak without a loss from the end of November to the beginning of October with the team taking on the Nashville Predators twice, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers, San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues.

His win against the New Jersey Devils, Demko earned his 100th career win as a Canuck, having played 196 games in his NHL career. He currently sits in the top-five for goaltender wins in franchise history.