Big Apple Tour Sweep With Win Over Islanders, Canucks Reach Franchise Milestone 

CanucksIslanders
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks make it three in a row, beating the New York Islanders 5-2 at UBS Arena.

For the first time in franchise history the Canucks beat the New Jersey Devils 6-4, New York Rangers 6-3, and Islanders in a row on the same road trip.

Exactly halfway through the season, the Canucks are 27-11-3 and their win total matches the franchise record for wins through 41 games. The last time they won this many games was the 2010-2011 season.

Casey DeSmith stepped in and stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced, and he said being disciplined on the game plan was key, also giving love to the Lotto Line and the talent of the guys in front of him.

“The team was incredible tonight,” DeSmith said. “To do that on a back-to-back against a really good Islanders team. In my opinion, that was one of the better wins for the team this season.”

Head Coach Rick Tocchet liked his team’s first period, having energy and contributions up and down the lineup helped set the tone for the game.

“I thought when we came out the first bunch of shifts I go ‘these guys are ready to play,’” Tocchet said.

Offensive contributions were hefty from the blue line with three of the Canucks’ five goals coming from defencemen.

“The Myers goal was awesome and Huggy’s goal was incredible, you just go down the list. When you get that second wave, that rush, that’s what really helps. We forechecked the puck good and it was probably one of our better games of breaking the puck out, that’s why our D got some of those chances,” said Tocchet.

Game Recap

Filip Hronek unleashed a shot from the right faceoff circle, scoring the Canucks’ first goal of the night in the first.

Hughes collected a loose puck behind the net, emerging from the left side looking for the open man. He saw open ice, then attacked the middle and with a straight shot that beat Ilya Sorokin glove side, helping the Canucks a 2-0 lead heading into the first intermission.

In the second, Vancouver’s forecheck led to a steal and a give-and-go net-front passing clinic between Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller, Pettersson scoring the third goal of the night.

Islanders’ forward Brock Nelson gave his team a lift, scoring on the power play, but Vancouver had an answer for it.

Tyler Myers cranked a slapshot from the right faceoff circle off the rush to wrap the period up 4-1.

In the third, Nelson scored his second of the night to pull the Islanders within two.

At the two-minute mark, with the Islanders having six skaters on the ice, Dakota Joshua stole the puck in the neutral zone and sniped a shot into the yawning cage to ice the game 5-2.

The Canucks travel to Pittsburgh for a matchup against Sidney Crosby and the Penguins on Thursday, January 11th at 4 p.m. PT.

