Police vs. Fire game set for Sunday after Blues/Predators

After the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators wrap up their Central Division meeting on Sunday evening, Enterprise Center will host another rivalry game — the 2025 Police vs. Fire Game.

The contest, which is presented by ServPro, will feature local police officers against firefighters for bragging rights and will begin approximately 30 minutes after the Blues/Predators game wraps up.

Several former Blues are slated to play — Jamie Rivers, Cam Janssen and Jim Campbell will play for the firefighters, while Barret Jackman and Reed Low will suit up for the police.

Celebrity coaches include former Blues Al MacInnis, Dwight Schofield and John Wensink.

Fans with tickets to Sunday’s matchup between the Blues and Predators are invited to stay to watch the charity game. The game will also be streamed live on the Maryville University Hockey Network’s YouTube channel.

The game will support The BackStoppers, a 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to provide financial assistance and relief for families of First Responders who have lost their lives or are injured in the line of duty. Fans can make donations to The BackStoppers online by clicking here.

A special ticket offer is available for the game and includes an STL First Responders T-shirt. Click here to purchase online.