Get Blues tickets with no fees on Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday just got a whole lot better for Blues fans.

For one day only on Dec. 1, fans can purchase single-game tickets on Ticketmaster for any Blues home game this season at Enterprise Center with no additional fees. Whether you’re hunting for the perfect holiday gift or grabbing deals of your own, this is the ultimate way to cash in on Cyber Monday savings. The offer is available exclusively at ticketmaster.com.

With 27 home games left on the schedule and plenty of marquee matchups, it’s the perfect time to lock in seats for the games you’ve been eyeing.

Here are just a few can’t-miss matchups on the home slate:

Dec. 9 - vs. Boston Bruins (Quarter Zip Giveaway presented by Pepsi Zero Sugar — first 10,000 fans)

Dec. 12 - vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Jan. 29 - vs. Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers

March 10 - vs. New York Islanders (Wayne Gretzky Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Ameren — first 10,000 fans)

March 13 - vs. Western Conference Champion Edmonton Oilers

April 14 - Regular Season Home Finale vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Whether you’re planning ahead for a big night out or want to experience the energy of Enterprise Center firsthand, Cyber Monday is the day to save.

The no-fees offer is available online only at ticketmaster.com on Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. and is valid while supplies last. This offer does not apply to resale tickets or any other special promotions.

Looking for even more holiday savings? Explore our Holiday Deals, running through Dec. 7, at stlouisblues.com/holiday. Offers feature flex plans, STL Authentics specials, suite and loge box savings, group ticket offers, event deals at Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre, gift cards, theme nights and more!