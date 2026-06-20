Blue Jackets sign defenseman Corson Ceulemans to a one-year contract extension

The Columbus Blue Jackets have signed defenseman Corson Ceulemans to a one-year, two-way National Hockey League/American Hockey League contract extension for the 2026-27 season, club President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Don Waddell announced today.

“Corson is a talented, young defenseman with excellent offensive instincts, skating ability and puck-moving skills,” said Waddell. “He made significant progress last season, and we’re excited to see him take further steps in his career in our organization.”

Ceulemans, 23, has registered 14 goals and 31 assists for 45 points with 90 penalty minutes and 262 shots on goal in 157 career AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters since making his professional debut in 2022-23. He set single-season career highs in 2025-26 with 8-16-24, 43 PIM and 151 shots on goal in 64 contests. He led club defensemen in goals and shots on goal and finished second in points and third in assists.

A native of Regina, Saskatchewan, Ceulemans played two seasons at the University of Wisconsin from 2021-23, notching 15-30-45 and 71 PIM in 67 outings. He led Badgers blueliners in all categories and ranked third on the team in assists, fourth in points and fifth in goals during his final campaign in 2022-23 with 8-15-23 in 36 contests.

The 6-2, 191-pound defenseman was selected by Columbus in the first-round, 25th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft. He won a gold medal with Canada at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championships and tied for the tournament lead among blueliners in assists and points with 1-7-8 in six contests.

FULL CORSON CEULEMANS STATS