PREVIEW: Blue Jackets take on Ottawa at Nationwide

The Blue Jackets made some history on Tuesday night in one of the weirdest games statistically you’ll see in the NHL.

Columbus had 98 shot attempts including 41 on goal, but they couldn’t beat Montreal goaltender Cayden Primeau in a 3-0 shutout loss. The number of shot attempts was a franchise record and was also the most in an NHL game since at least 2013-14 in which a team was shut out.

Generally, if you have a 98-44 edge in shot attempts, that means you played a pretty good game, but the Blue Jackets also ceded the three goals in the first six minutes. The Blue Jackets had to try to play catch up, which in some ways led to the high number of attempts, and the early hole was too much to overcome on this night.

It didn’t help that the Blue Jackets were without Kirill Marchenko because of illness and lost forwards Yegor Chinakhov and Sean Kuraly to injuries during the contest. As such, head coach Pascal Vincent was at least pleased with the way his team pushed to get back in the game despite all the adversity.

“It was not the start we expected,” he said Wednesday. “But being there behind those guys, knowing how hard they worked last night – we lost Chinakhov in the first period, Marchenko couldn’t play, we lost Kurls in the third – but the intensity and for them to believe until the last minute that we could come back ... the mind-set was right.

“It was a strange game, for sure. It’s way up there. (We had) three breakaways, (hit) a few posts. It’s one of those nights where you evaluate the team and you say, ‘OK, the score doesn’t indicate the game at all.’”

Defenseman Zach Werenski saw it in a similar vein.

“It's not the start we want by any means,” he said. “It's three quick goals – kind of a miscommunication on the first one, a power-play goal for them and then a tip up front. I mean, it wasn't like 2-on-1s or breakaways and stuff like that. Obviously you can't really spot a team with three goals in the NHL that quickly and expect to win.

“But I thought we rebounded really well and played hard for the next 55 minutes of the game. Their goalie played well, but when you spot a team three goals, it’s definitely a hard night to win.”

The Blue Jackets get right back at it tonight against Ottawa in Nationwide Arena, but it might be another tough night on the personnel front. Kuraly is out and Marchenko could return, but the team had to dip into the minor leagues and call up young wing Mikael Pyyhtia from Cleveland to add enough depth to dress a lineup against the Senators.

No matter who is in the lineup, though, Vincent said nothing changes.

“I would tell you this, the mind-set of our team has been quite, I don’t to say positive, but the mind-set is pretty focused all year on improving, improving, improving,” he said. “It doesn’t change. So even last night, we know Marchy, Chinakhov, they’re not there. They’re NHL players. They can make a difference. But the mind-set stayed the same.

“My approach with the team is if we have enough players to play a hockey game, we’re going to prepare to win this game and the process will be right.”