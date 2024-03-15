PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Sharks for Saturday night hockey

BLUE JACKETS (22-33-11) vs. SHARKS (16-42-7), 7 PM, NATIONWIDE ARENA
COLUMBUS, 8th in Metropolitan
SAN JOSE, 8th in Pacific
Columbus looks to get back in the win column as it welcomes San Jose to Nationwide
A familiar problem jumped up to bite the Blue Jackets on Thursday night, but in an unfamiliar way.
Columbus had a 2-0 lead over Ottawa in the third period, scoring 15 seconds in when captain Boone Jenner tallied and adding an insurance marker in the final frame from Alex Nylander.
It looked like a win was on the way for those in Nationwide Arena, but Ottawa rallied with a pair of goals, then downed the Blue Jackets in a shootout despite some tremendous overtime stops by Elvis Merzlikins.
It was just the latest third-period lead to disappear this season for the Jackets, prompting some familiar frustration.
“We have to find a way to close those games out,” Jenner said. “We get a big goal there in the third and let them back into it. As of late, we’ve been good in those situations, but tonight we let them back into it. That’s what happens. They were able to squeak it out at the end.”
But while it is true the Jackets’ 14-1-7 record when leading after two periods is the second worst winning percentage in the league in such situations, this was a much different flavor of loss. In the first half of the season, the Blue Jackets were unsure how to handle their leads, sitting back and inviting pressure before the dam eventually broke.
There’s been a massive improvement of late as far as how the team has handled leads, as the Blue Jackets have continued to attack and looked for more goals. The irony of Thursday night’s loss is the Blue Jackets played their best period in the third, posting a 42-15 shot attempt advantage in the frame, but Ottawa took advantage of a couple of mistakes to earn the win.
“We played our best period in the third,” head coach Pascal Vincent said. “The initial (scoring) chances we have is 13-4 for us in the third. We had chances to put that game away, but I thought we played a good period. ... Two missed assignments and the puck is in the back of your net. Other than that, I liked the process. I like the way they played. I thought we should have won that game.”
Another chance to build on that comes tonight as the Sharks come to town for the annual visit to Nationwide Arena.
Head coach: David Quinn (Second season)
Team stats: Goals per game: 2.20 (31st) | Scoring defense: 3.91 (32nd) | PP: 21.0 percent (17th) | PK: 73.8 percent (30th)
The narrative: It wasn’t expected to be a great season in Northern California, but the start was brutal, with San Jose opening the campaign with an 0-10-1 start in which the team was outscored 55-12. Things haven't gotten much better as the season has gone on, and the Sharks are in the running for the No. 1 pick a year after taking Will Smith at No. 4 overall. San Jose has had just two top-10 picks in the last eight drafts – Smith and William Eklund, who went seventh in 2021 – so the cavalry might be a long way off.
Team leaders: Longtime Minnesota and Nashville forward Mikael Granlund has landed in San Jose and is the team’s leading scorer with a 9-33-42 line. Fabian Zetterlund is next on the current squad with a team-best 17 goals among his 31 points, while Eklund is settling in at the NHL level and has 10 goals to go with 20 assists.
With Blackwood out, the team’s current goalie tandem is Magnus Chrona and Devin Cooley, acquired at the deadline from Buffalo. He’s yet to play with the team, while Chrona has started five of the last six games. He’s skated in a total of seven contests this year, going 1-4-1 with a 4.43 GAA and .872 save percentage.
What's new: San Jose is 1-9-2 in its last 12 games and has given up at least six goals in five of those contests, while the team dealt two of its top scorers at the trade deadline in Tomas Hertl and former CBJ wing Anthony Duclair. The Sharks are just playing out the string and have been racked by injuries, including those to captain Logan Couture – who has played just six games – as well as veterans Jan Rutta, Mike Hoffman, Matt Benning, Mackenzie Blackwood and Vitek Vanecek.
Trending: Columbus took the first game of the series in San Jose on Feb. 17 on Boone Jenner’s late winner, and the Blue Jackets have won three in a row vs. the Sharks.
Former CBJ: Duclair was second on the team in goals (16) and fifth in points (27) before his trade.
Projected Lineup (subject to change)
Johnny Gaudreau – Boone Jenner – Alex Nylander
Alexandre Texier – Cole Sillinger – Kirill Marchenko
Trey Fix-Wolansky – Dmitri Voronkov – Mikael Pyyhtia
Mathieu Olivier – Brendan Gaunce – Carson Meyer
Zach Werenski – Erik Gudbrason
Ivan Provorov – Damon Severson
Jake Christiansen – Jake Bean
Elvis Merzlikins OR Daniil Tarasov
Scratches: Adam Fantilli (calf laceration, out eight weeks as of Jan. 31), Justin Danforth (concussion), Sean Kuraly (lower-body injury, week to week), Yegor Chinakhov (upper body injury, day to day), Adam Boqvist (upper body)
Injured reserve: Kent Johnson (torn labrum in left shoulder, out for season)
Roster Report: The Blue Jackets were off Friday and will have a full morning skate Saturday, so more about the statuses of Chinakhov and Boqvist – who left Thursday’s game with an upper-body injury – will be known then. Christiansen was recalled to add depth if Boqvist can't go.
Daniil Tarasov has posted a .941 save percentage in his last seven appearances, stopping 222 of 236 shots against and allowing just 14 goals (2.09 GAA). ... Alexandre Texier saw a career-best five-game point streak (2-4-6) end Tuesday but still has six points (2-4-6) in the last seven games and is plus-3 in that span of games. ... Dmitri Voronkov has 17 goals on the year, tied for second among NHL rookies. His 31 points are also tied for fifth among NHL rookies. ... Johnny Gaudreau has 18 points (3-15-18) in the last 19 games. ... The team’s rookie stat line of 30-37-67 is first in the NHL in goals and third in points.
March 16, 2001: Tyler Wright notches the first natural hat trick in team history, scoring all three goals – two past Norm Maracle, the third an empty-netter – as the Blue Jackets post a 3-0 win at Atlanta. Ron Tugnutt earns his second shutout in three days and fourth of the season in the victory.
March 16, 2013: Sergei Bobrovsky stops 39 shots in regulation and overtime and two more in a shootout as the Blue Jackets claimed a 1-0 win over Phoenix in Nationwide Arena. It is one of just three 1-0 shootout wins in franchise history and one of five games to go through regulation and OT without a goal. Artem Anisimov and Mark Letestu tally in the skills competition for the Blue Jackets.