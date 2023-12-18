Blue Jackets add Brendan Gaunce on emergency recall

Patrik Laine placed on injured reserve after suffering a fractured clavicle last week

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Patrik Laine on Injured Reserve retroactive to December 14 and have added forward Brendan Gaunce to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Laine, 25, suffered a clavicle fracture at Toronto on December 14 and is expected to be sidelined six weeks.  He has recorded six goals and three assists for nine points with six penalty minutes and 41 shots on goal in 18 appearances with the Blue Jackets this season.  A native of Tampere, Finland, he has notched 204-184-388 with 185 penalty minutes and 1,390 penalty minutes in 480 career games with the Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets since being drafted by the Jets second overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.  The 6-5, 215-pound forward has totaled 64-74-138 and 67 penalty minutes in 174 career games with Columbus after being acquired in a trade from Winnipeg on Jan. 23, 2021.

Gaunce, 29, has registered 11-13-24 with 61 penalty minutes and 195 shots on goal in 153 career games with the Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks since making his NHL debut in 2015-16.  He has collected 5-3-8, 14 PIM and 53 shots on goal in 35 appearances over two seasons with the Blue Jackets, including 0-1-1 in five outings in 2022-23.  Originally drafted by Vancouver in the first round, 26th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft, Gaunce signed as a free agent with Columbus on July 30, 2021.

The 6-3, 220-pound native of Sudbury, Ontario has added 95-114-209 with 195 penalty minutes and 817 shots on goal in 321 career games with the Monsters, Providence Bruins and Utica Comets over nine AHL seasons since making his pro debut in 2014-15.  He ranks third-T on the Monsters in scoring with 6-9-15 in 24 appearances, while serving as club captain in 2023-24.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Tuesday when they visit the Buffalo Sabres.  Game time from KeyBank Center is 7 p.m. ET.  Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.  The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

News Feed

preview blue jackets head to buffalo to take on sabres

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets take on Sabres in Buffalo
5 questions with blue jackets defenseman david jiricek

5 Questions: Get to know CBJ defenseman David Jiricek
kent johnson finding his confidence with blue jackets

Confidence, results are back for Kent Johnson
New Jersey Devils Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 16

Hughes’ hat trick sparks Devils in victory against Blue Jackets
preview blue jackets host devils on saturday night

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Devils for Saturday night hockey
svonotes blue jackets dealing with boone jenner absence

SvoNotes: Replacing Jenner no easy task, but it does bring opportunity
blue jackets patrik laine clavicle fracture

Patrik Laine to miss six weeks with clavicle fracture
Columbus Blue Jackets Toronto Maple Leafs game recap December 14

Johnson scores in OT, Blue Jackets defeat Maple Leafs
blue jackets activate elvis merzlikins from injured reserve

Blue Jackets activate Merzlikins off injured reserve
blue jackets holiday photo opportunities giveaways

Blue Jackets offering holiday cheer at upcoming games
blue jackets preview at toronto

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets go north of the border to take on Leafs
blue jackets high school hockey night 2023

Blue Jackets' support of high school hockey pays big dividends
blue jackets russian trio voronkov chinakhov marchenko

CBJ Russian trio making waves since joining same line
blue jackets recall daniil tarasov assign jet greaves

Blue Jackets recall Tarasov from Cleveland, assign Greaves
Florida Panthers Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 10

Reinhart's 4 assists pace Panthers past Blue Jackets
Florida Panthers Columbus Blue Jackets game recap December 10

Reinhart's 4 assists pace Panthers past Blue Jackets
blue jackets activate cole sillinger from injured reserve

Blue Jackets activate Cole Sillinger off injured reserve
preview blue jackets host mascots and panthers

PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host mascots, Panthers