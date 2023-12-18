Blue Jackets add Brendan Gaunce on emergency recall

The Columbus Blue Jackets have placed forward Patrik Laine on Injured Reserve retroactive to December 14 and have added forward Brendan Gaunce to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Laine, 25, suffered a clavicle fracture at Toronto on December 14 and is expected to be sidelined six weeks. He has recorded six goals and three assists for nine points with six penalty minutes and 41 shots on goal in 18 appearances with the Blue Jackets this season. A native of Tampere, Finland, he has notched 204-184-388 with 185 penalty minutes and 1,390 penalty minutes in 480 career games with the Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets since being drafted by the Jets second overall in the 2016 NHL Draft. The 6-5, 215-pound forward has totaled 64-74-138 and 67 penalty minutes in 174 career games with Columbus after being acquired in a trade from Winnipeg on Jan. 23, 2021.

Gaunce, 29, has registered 11-13-24 with 61 penalty minutes and 195 shots on goal in 153 career games with the Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins and Vancouver Canucks since making his NHL debut in 2015-16. He has collected 5-3-8, 14 PIM and 53 shots on goal in 35 appearances over two seasons with the Blue Jackets, including 0-1-1 in five outings in 2022-23. Originally drafted by Vancouver in the first round, 26th overall, at the 2012 NHL Draft, Gaunce signed as a free agent with Columbus on July 30, 2021.

The 6-3, 220-pound native of Sudbury, Ontario has added 95-114-209 with 195 penalty minutes and 817 shots on goal in 321 career games with the Monsters, Providence Bruins and Utica Comets over nine AHL seasons since making his pro debut in 2014-15. He ranks third-T on the Monsters in scoring with 6-9-15 in 24 appearances, while serving as club captain in 2023-24.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Tuesday when they visit the Buffalo Sabres. Game time from KeyBank Center is 7 p.m. ET. Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 6:30 p.m. ET. The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.