Trunk-or-treat event provides happy Halloween vibes

Sunday was about costumes, candy and community as the Columbus Division of Police and the Columbus Division of Fire partnered to put on a trunk-or-treat event for local kids and families.

Families were invited to dress up and show off their Halloween costumes while getting candy from community partners and local first responders. This was the second year of the event, which included an appearance from the Blue Jackets in continuing support of first responders, and both years had an excellent turnout.

Brian Steel, vice president of FOP Capital City Lodge No. 9, was excited to take part in the event alongside community partners. The FOP, Blue Jackets and the Blue Jackets Foundation share a similar passion of supporting pediatric cancer patients and their families, and the organization has funded the foundation's Hats For Heroes program for years.

“This is awesome,” Steel said. “This is what we do. I represent the Fraternal Order of Police; we are proud to be sponsors of this event. Just like the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, we also give back to our community."

“It is an amazing partnership," he added. "It is an outstanding partnership between the Blue Jackets Foundation and the FOP Foundation. Again, we have common interests, we want to serve our community. We also want to give back. We want to fight pediatric cancer. We are super excited to be a part of this partnership.”