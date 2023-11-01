News Feed

Prospect Report: McKown's journey has brought him to Ohio
Blue Jackets 5th Line 5K race set for Feb. 11, 2024
CBJ Small Business of the Month: CREC Real Estate Capital
Blue Jackets take early lead but fall on road to Stars
SealMaster named Blue Jackets road helmet partner for 2023-24 season
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets right back on the road to take on Stars
10-year-old's Zamboni costume is a hit on Hockey Halloween
Blue Jackets put 34 shots on goal but fall to Islanders
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets host Islanders on Hockey Halloween
Caruso named coach for 2024 U.S. Youth Olympic team
Blue Jackets Foundation grants have big impact in community
Blue Jackets host Hockey Halloween on Saturday night
Blue Jackets extend point streak to four with OT loss in Montreal
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets hope to build on good performances in Montreal
SvoNotes: Blue Jackets starting to build an identity under Vincent
Blue Jackets activate Yegor Chinakhov, loan forward to Cleveland
Prospect Report: Brindley off to strong start at Michigan
Fantilli tallies, but Ducks rally late to get past Jackets

Trunk-or-treat event provides happy Halloween vibes

Columbus police and fire departments put on Sunday's event for local kids and families

Stinger trunk or treat
By Emily Sculli / Blue Jackets.com

Sunday was about costumes, candy and community as the Columbus Division of Police and the Columbus Division of Fire partnered to put on a trunk-or-treat event for local kids and families.

Families were invited to dress up and show off their Halloween costumes while getting candy from community partners and local first responders. This was the second year of the event, which included an appearance from the Blue Jackets in continuing support of first responders, and both years had an excellent turnout.

Brian Steel, vice president of FOP Capital City Lodge No. 9, was excited to take part in the event alongside community partners. The FOP, Blue Jackets and the Blue Jackets Foundation share a similar passion of supporting pediatric cancer patients and their families, and the organization has funded the foundation's Hats For Heroes program for years.

“This is awesome,” Steel said. “This is what we do. I represent the Fraternal Order of Police; we are proud to be sponsors of this event. Just like the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation, we also give back to our community."

“It is an amazing partnership," he added. "It is an outstanding partnership between the Blue Jackets Foundation and the FOP Foundation. Again, we have common interests, we want to serve our community. We also want to give back. We want to fight pediatric cancer. We are super excited to be a part of this partnership.”

The Columbus Division of Fire also provided many fun “trunks” for local kids and families.

“We really enjoy this,” Columbus Division of Fire battalion chief Jeffrey Geitter said. “We get to collaborate with the Columbus Police, and a lot of times when we respond to the community, it’s in stressful situations. So this is an event where we can enjoy the community. We love seeing the folks come out, kids dressed up, and everyone having a great time.”

The mayor of Columbus, Andrew Ginther, also came out to support this year's event. Mayor Ginther said the event provides a place to bring young people together to build relationships and connect with their community.

“It is such a great partnership,” he said. “The Jackets are engaged in the neighborhoods throughout our city, so to have them here today working with first responders to celebrate kids and families is something special.”

The Blue Jackets went all out this year in support, providing CBJ buckets, candy, toys and more for participants. There was also a space for families to play cornhole or take part in a Halloween photo booth as well as a special appearance by Stinger in costume.

Ivy Johnson, manager of community partnerships with the Blue Jackets, said this event is a blast for local families.

“It is always great,” Johnson said. “We are in an incredible position to do what we do. It is always wonderful to come out and support Columbus police and fire, and other locals here that do so much for us and give us the opportunity to do this.”