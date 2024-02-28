Prospect Report: Ceulemans finding his way in first pro season

It’s all part of the process for the talented Ceulemans, who stands 6-2, 198 pounds despite being only 20 years old. Last season, Ceulemans played 33 games for Wisconsin, posting an 8-15-23 line, before joining the Monsters for 13 games (1-1-2) later in the year.

This season, Ceulemans arrived in Cleveland to start his pro career on a stacked defensive corps that includes such names as prospects David Jiricek, Stanislav Svozil and Jake Christiansen as well as veterans Billy Sweezey and Cole Clayton.

“It’s super fun,” Ceulemans said. “You had all those guys to play with and play against. So, you can watch Christiansen and see what he's doing, like how he goes back on a puck, if he's shoulder checking, the fakes he's making, how he creates more time and space for himself. So, it's fun to go out there and learn from those guys. Take little things from their game that I can put into my game, but you know, we're always competing against each other, too.

"So, it's super fun that way. We just push each other; we all want to get better. We all want to make the show. So, I think just that like internal competition allows us to elevate our game even more.”

The Monsters have been leading the North Division of the AHL for most of the season, and as the end of the campaign nears, Ceulemans wants only to keep elevating his game and continue his team's success.

"I would say it's like, keep your nose to the grindstone, keep working hard, keep doing it for that guy next to you,” he said. “We've worked all year to get ourselves into this position. Let’s just keep doing it. Show up every day. It's a new day. Just focus on today and have a blast while doing it.”

The Regina, Saskatchewan, native is ready for his first real taste of postseason hockey as a pro.

“I'm pumped for it,” he said. “Everybody's like, playoffs are a different kind of hockey, and in juniors I kind of got sold short of that a little bit with COVID and everything going on. So, I didn't really get the full effect. They were real short. So, I'm just really looking forward to the grind and the battles that we're going to have in playoffs. I think that's the best part of hockey. Everybody just wants to win so bad. So, I'm pumped for it.”

For more on Ceulemans, including his favorite things to do in Cleveland all the way to what types of foods he has been learning to cook, check out the full Pipeline Podcast interview above.

Monsters on a Roll

Speaking of the Monsters, the team has started to regain its mojo at the right time.

Cleveland had a chance to grab full command of the AHL’s North Division when it had a 10-game homestand in January and February, but the Monsters won just three of the first nine games. Things ended on a high note, however, with a win over Grand Rapids, and that victory started a seven-game point streak (4-0-3) that has vaulted Cleveland five points ahead of Syracuse for the top spot in the North with 21 games to go in the season.

Cleveland is coming off a busy weekend on the road, winning a Thursday night tilt at Hartford before a pair of overtime losses at Providence.

The opening game was a 4-3 win at Hartford that saw the Monsters build a 3-0 lead before the Wolf Pack rallied to tie the score late. Hunter McKown and Trey Fix-Wolansky then scored in the shootout for Cleveland to claim the extra standings point. Brendan Gaunce, Jake Christiansen and Roman Ahcan scored in regulation, while Jet Greaves made 34 saves.

Cleveland’s first-ever trip to take on Providence resulted in a pair of oddly similar games. The Bruins won both by a 4-3 score in extra time, while Fix-Wolansky got the Monsters a point by scoring a late equalizing goal in each contest.

In the Friday night opener, Gaunce had a three-point night (one goal, two assists) and David Jiricek had a goal and an assist before Fix-Wolansky's goal with 1:56 left tied things 3-3. Unfortunately, former Ohio State forward Georgii Merkulov scored 45 seconds into overtime to give the Bruins the win.

Sunday, the rematch featured Cleveland taking a 2-0 lead on goals by Luca Del Bel Belluz and Fix-Wolansky, but Providence rallied to take a 3-2 lead. Again, Fix-Wolansky played the hero as he tied the score with 1:08 to go, but the Bruins won the shootout. Greaves made 39 saves in the effort.

With his big weekend, Fix-Wolansky is now tied for third in the AHL in points with a 19-30-49 line, while Greaves’ 23-9-3 record leaves him first in the AHL in wins.

The Monsters are now home in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for four straight games, including tonight’s tilt with visiting Toronto. Chicago comes to town for a pair of games Friday night and Saturday afternoon, then the Monsters host Grand Rapids on Monday.

Prospect Notes