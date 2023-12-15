Patrik Laine to miss six weeks with clavicle fracture

Forward suffered the injury in the second period of last night's overtime win at Toronto

CBJ team update new look
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

Columbus Blue Jackets General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today that forward Patrik Laine suffered a clavicle fracture in the second period of last night’s 6-5 overtime win at the Toronto Maple Leafs and is expected to be sidelined six weeks.

Laine, 25, has recorded six goals and three assists for nine points with six penalty minutes and 41 shots on goal in 18 appearances with the Blue Jackets this season.  He has collected points in five of his last six games since November 27 (3-2-5), including a goal in the victory at the Leafs.  He also tallied his 200th career NHL goal on November 11 at Detroit.

A native of Tampere, Finland, Laine has notched 204-184-388 with 185 penalty minutes and 1,390 penalty minutes in 480 career games with the Blue Jackets and Winnipeg Jets since being drafted by the Jets second overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.  The 6-5, 215-pound forward has totaled 64-74-138 and 67 penalty minutes in 174 career games with Columbus after being acquired in a trade from Winnipeg on Jan. 23, 2021.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Saturday when they host the New Jersey Devils.  Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7 p.m. ET.  Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports + and the Bally Sports app begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.  The game will also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 97.1 The Fan in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

