Jordan Dumais to undergo surgery to repair lower abdominal injury

Columbus Blue Jackets prospect and Halifax Mooseheads forward Jordan Dumais is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a lower abdominal injury on Friday, January 19, club General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. The surgery will be performed by OhioHealth’s Dr. John Leff at Knightsbridge Surgery Center in Columbus. The expected recovery time post-surgery is approximately six weeks.

Dumais, 19, has posted 16 goals and 31 assists for 47 points with six penalty minutes and a +25 plus/minus rating in 21 appearances with the Mooseheads in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League this season. He leads the QMJHL in points-per-game (2.24) and ranks seventh in assists and ninth-T in points. He also represented Canada at the recently completed 2024 IIHF World Junior Championships and collected 1-1-2 in five games.

The L’Ile-Bizard, Quebec native has totaled 119-206-325, 38 penalty minutes and a +78 plus/minus rating in 193 career games with Halifax since making his QMJHL debut in 2020-21 and is the franchise’s all-time leader in goals (tied), assists and points. He captured the QMJHL’s Michel Briere (MVP) and Jean Beliveau trophies and was named to the CHL and QMJHL’s First All-Star Teams in 2022-23 after leading the QMJHL in assists and points with 54-86-140 in 64 outings. The 5-8, 175-pound forward was selected by Columbus in the third round, 96th overall, at the 2022 NHL Draft.