'Hockey For Her' returns with a twist Feb. 25

The event, presented by Bread Financial, features a mixology class

24_0225_CBJvsNYR_HockeyForHer_Bread_Social_1920x1080_16x9_v2c
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets will host the next session of Hockey For Her – Shaken and Stirred, presented by Bread Financial, on Sunday, February 25 before the team hosts the New York Rangers at 6 p.m. at Nationwide Arena. Hockey For Her is a platform designed for female fans, offering unique experiences and insights into all aspects of the sport of hockey.

To start, attendees will learn how to take a slap shot on the ice before participating in a mixology class hosted by Wild Turkey, sampling specialty beverages and light hors d’oeuvres. The class will be immediately followed by a question-and-answer session with the game’s National Hockey League’s On-Ice Officials.

NBC4 Sports Reporter and Anchor Whitney Harding will serve as the emcee for the event.

Registration is open now with limited spaces available. Ticket prices vary based on seat location. Registration includes a game ticket, activities, a gift bag with assorted co-branded items, hors d'oeuvres, and the chance to win prizes. This event is only available to purchasers ages 21 and over.

For more information or to register, visit BlueJackets.com/HockeyForHer.

