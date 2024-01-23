Blue Jackets Foundation to host The CannonBall on February 8

The annual event raises funds to support the health and wellness of children in central Ohio.

Cannonball 2024
By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation announced today that its largest fundraising event, The CannonBall, presented by Bartha and Bread Financial, will take place on Thursday, February 8 at 6:30 p.m. at Kemba Live!. Funds raised during the Foundation’s “party of the year” will benefit its ongoing support of the health and wellness of children in central Ohio. Tickets are on sale now at BlueJackets.com/CannonBall.

The sweet sounds of southern blues provide the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable evening. This year’s blues music theme will be showcased through stylized décor, specialty food and drinks, engaging entertainment delivered by Toronto-based southern soul and rock band, Bywater Call, and much more. In addition to interaction with Blue Jackets players, management and club personalities, the evening will also feature highlights of the Foundation’s ongoing community involvement and offer a preview of future initiatives.

“The CannonBall is one night where we all come together for a whole lot of fun off the ice while raising funds for children in our community,” said Andee Cochren, Blue Jackets Foundation Executive Director. “This signature event allows us to help build playgrounds for kids in our neighborhoods, support pediatric cancer patients, invest in reading initiatives, and remove barriers to hockey so as many boys and girls can play the game we all love.”

At the start of the 2023-24 National Hockey League season, the Foundation announced an investment of $1.3 million in local charitable and youth hockey organizations. The grants were made possible through the support of fans, partners, and last year’s event which raised more than $425,000.

Limited tickets, priced at $500, are on sale now. The event begins at 6:30 p.m. Cocktail attire or come dressed in your best blues-inspired attire. For more information, visit BlueJackets.com/CannonBall.

