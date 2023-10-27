Blue Jackets Foundation grants have big impact in community

Each year, the Columbus Blue Jackets Foundation provides grants to community organizations that support its four pillar areas of focus, including health and safety, education, pediatric cancer and the growth and development of youth hockey.

This year, the foundation announced the investment of $1.3 million to local charitable and youth hockey organizations last Monday evening at Nationwide Arena before the game vs. Detroit. This year's grants push the Foundation's cumulative support of youth health and wellness initiatives in Central Ohio to more than $14 million since its inception in 2000.

During a pregame reception presented by Jet’s Pizza featuring representatives of the grant partners, Blue Jackets corporate partners and members of the CBJ front office, the Blue Jackets Foundation recognized the 32 Central Ohio-based nonprofit organizations.

“On behalf of the Blue Jackets hockey operations, the players, the coaches and the staff, I’d like to thank you all for being here tonight,” general manager Jarmo Kekalainen told attendees. “It’s an honor to be in the same room as you guys for such valuable work you do here in the community. Our new coach, Pascal Vincent, has talked about our vision quite a bit, a vision of excellence. I think we share that vision with the foundation as well.

“It starts with the standard – doing the right things, focus and dedication and all those things every single day, with every little detail both on and off the ice. We take pride in having that standard, and I know that the players take a lot of pride in doing things right off the ice as well as in the community.”

The Foundation raises funds all season long through game-night fundraisers such as 50/50 Raffle and Silent Auction, signature events like The CannonBall and Golf Classic, and generous support from corporate partners, players and The 5th Line. Funds raised from the season help support the grants awarded each season through the grant application process.

The following stories show the impact the grants can have for local community organizations. To learn more, read the 2022-23 Community Report, which showcases the incredible work in the community by the Blue Jackets organization both on and off the ice last season.