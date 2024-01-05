Blue Jackets assign Jake Christiansen to Cleveland Monsters

By Blue Jackets Staff
@BlueJacketsNHL BlueJackets.com

The Columbus Blue Jackets have assigned defenseman Jake Christiansen to the Cleveland Monsters, the club’s American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today.

Christiansen, 24, made his Blue Jackets’ 2023-24 season debut at Buffalo on December 30 and registered an assist with a +1 plus/minus rating, while averaging 15:56 of ice time in three games.  He has posted 1-5-6 with four penalty minutes and 29 shots on goal in 35 career appearances with Columbus since making his NHL debut in 2021-22.He was originally signed by the Blue Jackets to a three-year, entry level contract on Mar. 4, 2020.

The 6-0, 196-pound native of West Vancouver, British Columbia has added 32-84-116 and 120 penalty minutes in 177 career AHL games with the Monsters and Stockton Heat since making his professional debut at the beginning of the 2019-20 campaign. He was named to the 2021-22 AHL Second All-Star Team after leading league blueliners in goals with 13-32-45 in 62 games.He has collected 5-17-22 in 28 appearances with Cleveland in 2023-24.

The Blue Jackets return to action on Saturday when they host the Minnesota Wild. Game time from Nationwide Arena is 7p.m. ET.  Live coverage on Bally Sports Ohio begins with the Blue Jackets Live pre-game show starting at 6:30 p.m. The game may also be heard on the Blue Jackets Radio Network, including 105.7 FM in Columbus, and online at BlueJackets.com.

