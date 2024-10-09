Utah Hockey Club defeats Blackhawks in inaugural game

Barrett Hayton had a goal and an assist, Clayton Keller scored, and Nick Schmaltz and Logan Cooley each had two assists for Utah. Connor Ingram made 24 saves.

“What I did like is the maturity we showed during the game,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “Our leaders did a great job to make sure we stay level as much as possible. ... There were nerves and stuff like that, but I really liked the message on the bench.”

Teuvo Teravainen and Nick Foligno scored, and Connor Bedard had two assists for the Blackhawks. Petr Mrazek made 20 saves.

It was the season opener for each team.

“It's huge,” Ingram said. “Any time you pick up two points, whether it's the first game of the year or the last game of the year, you're going to take it.”