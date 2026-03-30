J. Hughes has 4 points, Devils rally past Blackhawks with 3 goals in 3rd

Nazar put the Blackhawks back in front 2-1 at 13:11 of the first. He buried a one-timer near the right post off a cross-crease backhand pass from Ryan Donato, who was near the left post.

“Our bread and butter is we want to get it low and play a very simple game and then let our offense take over,” Donato said. “That’s what we did for a lot of the game in spurts. We’ve got to figure out a way to continue to grow and mature.”

Nemec tied 2-2 at 15:48 of the second period, scoring through traffic from the top of the right circle after Dawson Mercer won a battle for the puck along the goal line.

New Jersey outshot Chicago 16-5 in the second.

“Showing once again that even when things are tired and even when things are tough that you have more to give,” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. “The guys dug in and found it.”

Nazar gave the Blackhawks a 3-2 lead during a 5-on-3 power play at 10:51 of the third period. He finished a no-look, cross-slot pass from Connor Bedard with a one-timer from the left circle.

“Anytime you lose you can learn from it,” Nazar said. “We’re going to go back, do some video, figure out how to be better and go from there.”

NOTES: Jack Hughes is tied for third in the NHL with 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 16 games since returning from winning the gold medal with Team USA at the Winter Olympics. Only Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning (30) and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers (28) have more in that span. ... Frondell, who was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, has four assists in his first four games. ... Devils captain Nico Hischier played in his 600th NHL game. He had two assists, a plus-2 rating and went 18-for-28 on face-offs. ... Bedard has an NHL career-high 68 points (30 goals, 38 assists) in 61 games this season. He had 67 points in 82 games last season.