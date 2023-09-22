50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 5

The first ever-draft pick for the Colorado Avalanche was goalie Marc Denis as the 25th overall pick in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft. Denis played parts of three seasons with the organization.

The Avalanche played their first game on October 6th, 1995, at McNichols Sports Arena, winning 3-2 against the Detroit Red Wings. This began a long-standing rivalry between the teams and their respective fan bases.

Patrick Roy holds the franchise record for shutouts in a single season with nine in the 2001-02 campaign.

Mikko Rantanen holds the record for most regular season goals out of any Avalanche player with 55 in the 2022-23 season.