50 Things Every Avs Fan Should Know: Chapter 5

Franchise Milestones

By JJ Zykan
By JJ Zykan

The first ever-draft pick for the Colorado Avalanche was goalie Marc Denis as the 25th overall pick in the 1995 NHL Entry Draft. Denis played parts of three seasons with the organization.

The Avalanche played their first game on October 6th, 1995, at McNichols Sports Arena, winning 3-2 against the Detroit Red Wings. This began a long-standing rivalry between the teams and their respective fan bases.  

Patrick Roy holds the franchise record for shutouts in a single season with nine in the 2001-02 campaign.

Mikko Rantanen holds the record for most regular season goals out of any Avalanche player with 55 in the 2022-23 season.

CA-Rantanen

Nathan MacKinnon is the youngest Avs player to score their first NHL goal. He was 18 years and 41 days old. At 19 years and 174 days old, Nathan MacKinnon became the youngest Avalanche player since relocation to score a hat trick.

At the age of 19, Gabriel Landeskog was named captain of the Colorado Avalanche (2012). He was the youngest player to ever be named captain in the NHL.

CA-Landeskog

Joe Sakic holds the team record for most points in the regular season, notching 120 points during the 1995-96 season. Nathan MacKinnon has most recently recorded 111 points in the 2022-23 season.  

The Avs have retired six numbers; Joe Sakic #19, Peter Forsberg #21, Milan Hejduk #23, Patrick Roy #33, Adam Foote #52 and Ray Bourque #77.

CA-Retired-Numbers

Since relocating to Denver, the Avs have won twelve division titles; (1995-96, 1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 1999-00, 2000-01, 2001-02, 2002-03, 2013-14, 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23).

The Avs have won three Stanley Cups over their 28 seasons; 1996, 2001, 2022.

CA-2022Champs