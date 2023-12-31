Sharks In Town for New Year's Eve

SAN JOSE SHARKS (9-24-3) AT COLORADO AVALANCHE (22-11-3)

6:00 PM MDT | BALL ARENA | WATCH: ALTITUDE TV | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

Colorado takes on San Jose for the third and final time this season. The Avalanche stand atop the Central Division by points, while the Sharks are sitting in last place in the Western Conference. San Jose enter Ball Arena Sunday night on a seven-game losing streak. The Avs have won three of their previous four games and have won their past five home games.

Latest Results:

December 29, 2023 COL: 2 STL: 1

December 28, 2023 EDM: 5 SJS: 0

SUCCESS IN ST. LOUIS

The Colorado Avalanche were victorious against the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Friday night at the Enterprise Center. Colorado has the edge in the season series two games to one with one game remaining. The Avs have won the past four contests at the Enterprise Center dating back to the 2021-22 season.

AVALANCHE vs BLUES 12.27.2023 RECAP

Ryan Johansen kicked off the scoring in the first period when he buried a rebound. The Blues responded 1:20 later when Robert Thomas tallied a short-handed goal on a breakaway. Devon Toews fired home the winning goal from the point with just under three minutes to go in the final frame. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 28-of-29 shots en route to his 18th win of the season.

AVS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Toews’s goal was his first game-winning goal of the season. He has recorded points in four straight contests (1g/3a). A point tomorrow would tie the defenseman’s career-long point streak, done three previous times.

Johansen’s tally was his 11th this campaign and the 200th in his career.

Nathan MacKinnon’s point streak ended at 19 games. It ranks as the third-longest point streak in franchise history and stands as the longest streak in the NHL this season. While the 19-game point streak was ended he has a chance to extend his season-opening 18-game home point streak.

HISTORY

The Avalanche/Nordiques own a 62-40-5-7 all-time record against the Sharks, with a 36-14-4-2 mark at home. Colorado is 9-1-0 in their past 10 matchups at Ball Arena, outscoring them 47-17 in that span. The Avs won the first contest this season 2-1 in a shootout at the SAP Center on December 14. Mikko Rantanen tallied the shootout winner and Cale Makar scored the only goal in regulation for the Avs. Colorado won the second matchup 6-2 at Ball Arena December 17. MacKinnon tallied four points (2g/2a) while Georgiev stopped 25-of-27 shots.

EDGED OUT IN EDMONTON

The San Jose Sharks dropped their seventh consecutive game when they lost to the Edmonton Oilers 5-0 at the SAP Center Thursday night. The Oilers got off to a hot start scoring four times in the first period. Edmonton got production Ryan McLeod, Zach Hyman, Evan Bouchard and Leon Draisaitl heading into the first intermission. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tipped a point shot home to conclude the scoring. Stuart Skinner stopped all 25 shots he faced, to earn his second shutout this season.

STATS TO KNOW

Cale Makar has recorded 18 points (5g/13a) in 12 career games against the Sharks. The 25-year old leads all Avalanche/Nordiques defenseman in points against the Sharks all-time.

Rantanen has tallied 15 goals in his career against the Sharks. Those 15 goals are tied for the second-most goals he has recorded against any franchise (Ducks and Blues).

Alexandar Georgiev has won all six games he has started in his career against San Jose.

DANGEROUS SHARKS

Tomas Hertl paces the Sharks in goals (12) and points (27) this season.

Alexander Barabanov has tallied eight points (2g/6a) against the Avalanche in his career. The eight points are the most he has tallied against any franchise.

William Eklund ranks tied for the fifth-most game-winning goals this season with four.

NUMBERS GAME

133

MacKinnon leads all NHL skaters with 133 points (53g/80a) in the 2023 calendar year coming into tonight’s contest. That’s also the most in a calendar year in Avalanche history.

1.32

Makar leads all NHL blueliners with 1.32 points-per game this campaign.

30

Johansen has recorded 30 points (12g/18a) in 33 games played against the Sharks in his career. The 30 points are tied for the most points he has scored against any franchise (Blackhawks – 30 points in 47 games).

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“It’s a character win, we look around the room after the game and we just nod at each other. That’s what we want to do and how we need to win games, especially on the road. It’s a feel good win that we will look to build on.”

- Colorado C Ryan Johansen on the win over St. Louis