Welcoming New Team Writer and Multimedia Reporter, Catherine Bogart

Hi Utah Hockey Club fans! I’m Catherine Bogart, your new Team Writer and Multimedia Reporter. I’m thrilled to join this organization at such an exciting time. I’ve spent the last 11 years of my career working in hockey with stops at USA Hockey, Hockey East, Boston University, and the New Jersey Devils.

Utah Hockey Club is building a team that will have sustained success on the ice and an organization that is the best of the best off the ice. It is an honor to be a part of that. Throughout the final weeks of the 2024-25 season, you’ll see more coverage of the team on the website and social media channels. Over the next few months, we’ll continue to tell the stories you want to know about Utah Hockey Club ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. There is plenty of coverage to come and I’m excited to be a part of it!

For fans new and old, welcome to an exciting chapter of hockey here in the Beehive State. I cannot wait to be on this journey with you all.