Senators Announce Lightenco as Official Lighting and Electrification Partner

Three-year partnership builds on a decade of collaboration and major lighting upgrades at Canadian Tire Centre

Lightenco

OTTAWA, ON – October, 27, 2016 – The Ottawa Senators are pleased to announce a new three-year partnership with Lightenco, naming the Ottawa-based energy solutions company the Official Lighting and Electrification Partner of the Ottawa Senators.

The announcement builds on a relationship spanning more than a decade, during which Lightenco has supported lighting projects at Canadian Tire Centre, including significant lighting retrofits over the past three years.

Based in Ottawa, Lightenco has grown into one of Canada's fastest-growing companies, delivering energy-efficient lighting, engineering consulting, electrical services, solar energy and EV charging solutions to organizations across Canada.

"Our relationship with the Senators has grown over many years, and we're incredibly proud to take this next step together," said Ray del Cojo, CEO of Lightenco. "As an Ottawa company, it's particularly meaningful to partner with an organization that plays such an important role in our community."

"Lightenco has been a valued partner in helping us modernize our facilities over the past decade," said Vice President, Business Operations, Chris Phillips. "Their expertise, commitment to quality and Ottawa roots make them a natural fit for our organization. We're pleased to welcome them as our Official Lighting and Electrification Partner."

The partnership will create new opportunities for engagement with the Senators' business community, partners and fans throughout the next three seasons.

For more information about Lightenco, visit www.lightenco.com.

News Feed

Chabot ‘slowly feeling better every day’ as he skates with main group for first time since injury

After the Buzzer: Johansson makes his mark in Senators debut with first career point

Batherson has hat trick, assist for Senators in win against Rangers

Jonas Johansson will make his Senators debut in goal on Saturday night

Rinkside Rodeo brings a Western-themed party to Canadian Tire Centre

Sharks score six to ease past Senators

Senators look to keep home-ice momentum rolling against Sharks

Eklund trying to keep spirits high through long recovery process

Johansson Recalled from Belleville

After the Buzzer: Spence says Sens need to clean up defensive play in front of Ersson

After the Buzzer: Greig one of many “nail guns” during Sens win over Panthers

Senators open homestand with long-awaited clash against Panthers

Senators use long-awaited break in schedule to prepare for Panthers

Andlauer reflects on a foundation growing stronger by the day as he enters his fourth season as Senators owner

Senators players react to Travis Green extension

Flyers hold off Senators for first win of season

Senators look to match Flyers’ desperation on Saturday night

Stützle sees star potential in Stephen Halliday