Senators Announce Lightenco as Official Lighting and Electrification Partner

OTTAWA, ON – October, 27, 2016 – The Ottawa Senators are pleased to announce a new three-year partnership with Lightenco, naming the Ottawa-based energy solutions company the Official Lighting and Electrification Partner of the Ottawa Senators.

The announcement builds on a relationship spanning more than a decade, during which Lightenco has supported lighting projects at Canadian Tire Centre, including significant lighting retrofits over the past three years.

Based in Ottawa, Lightenco has grown into one of Canada's fastest-growing companies, delivering energy-efficient lighting, engineering consulting, electrical services, solar energy and EV charging solutions to organizations across Canada.

"Our relationship with the Senators has grown over many years, and we're incredibly proud to take this next step together," said Ray del Cojo, CEO of Lightenco. "As an Ottawa company, it's particularly meaningful to partner with an organization that plays such an important role in our community."

"Lightenco has been a valued partner in helping us modernize our facilities over the past decade," said Vice President, Business Operations, Chris Phillips. "Their expertise, commitment to quality and Ottawa roots make them a natural fit for our organization. We're pleased to welcome them as our Official Lighting and Electrification Partner."

The partnership will create new opportunities for engagement with the Senators' business community, partners and fans throughout the next three seasons.

For more information about Lightenco, visit www.lightenco.com.