MacDermid Assigned to Belleville

The veteran forward has yet to play this season

Dermy
By Sens Communications
Ottawa Senators

Late Sunday afternoon, the Ottawa Senators announced that forward Kurtis MacDermid had been assigned to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.

MacDermid, 32, has yet to play a single game this season. He has spent the last few weeks recovering from an upper-body injury sustained during the offseason.

Acquired in a trade with the New Jersey Devils on October 3, 2025, MacDermid suited up for the Senators 19 times during the 2025–26 season. He recorded one assist and spent 33 minutes in the penalty box. He averaged four minutes and 12 seconds of ice time per game.

The B-Sens wrapped up a three-game road trip in as many days on Sunday. They’ll return to their home fans next Friday at CIBC Place when they host the Hartford Wolfpack.

The Ottawa Senators, meanwhile, will begin a five-game road trip on Tuesday. The road trip will kick off in Vegas.

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