Trophy Tracker: Hellebuyck leader for Vezina as top goalie

Connor Hellebuyck has thrived in past seasons while being one of the busiest goalies in the NHL.

He's seeing fewer pucks this season, but his play remains at a stellar level, which is one of the big reasons the Winnipeg Jets (29-10-4) lead the NHL with a .721 points percentage.

"Connor has proven he's one of the best in the world in years past and he continues to do it again," Jets goaltending coach Wade Flaherty said on the "Winnipeg Jets: Ground Control" podcast. "We've cut down on our scoring chances from the past years but he's still one of the leaders in the League in goals saved above expected. He's still up there even though we've cut down on the majority of our scoring chances. He's still making the big saves when we need them."

Hellebuyck has played well enough to be considered the favorite at midseason to win the Vezina Trophy, according to a panel of 15 NHL.com writers. He received 69 points in the poll, including 11 first-place votes. Thatcher Demko of the Vancouver Canucks was second with 53 points (one first-place vote), followed by Cam Talbot of the Los Angeles Kings (42 points, three first-place votes).

Hellebuyck is 22-7-3 in 32 games. His 2.19 goals-against average and .925 save percentage each rank in the top three in the NHL (minimum 15 games), and he's allowed two goals or fewer in 19 of his past 20 games.

"We know what we're going to get from Connor every night," Jets coach Rick Bowness said. "He's so good. He's an elite goaltender, without a doubt."

Hellebuyck has ranked in the top three in shots faced each of the previous six seasons, including four straight (2018-22) where he faced the most. This season he's fifth (933) and on pace for 1,778, the fewest he'd see in an 82-game season since 2016-17 (1,572).