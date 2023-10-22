Latest News

Roslovic scores in OT, Blue Jackets recover to defeat Wild
Golden Knights overcome Bedard goal, top Blackhawks to stay undefeated

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- The Vegas Golden Knights became the first Stanley Cup champions to open the following season 6-0-0 when they defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 5-3 at United Center on Saturday.

Nicolas Roy broke a 2-2 tie 13 seconds into the third period.

Connor Bedard, the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, scored his second NHL goal 90 seconds into his first home game for the Blackhawks (2-4-0). Arvid Soderblom made 19 saves for Chicago.

Paul Cotter had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights, who passed the 1920-21 Ottawa Senators and 1985-86 Edmonton Oilers for best start by a Cup champion. Adin Hill made 21 saves.

Bedard opened the scoring at 1:30 of the first period on the power play. Off the face-off, a wide-open Bedard took a pass in the slot from Taylor Hall and put a wrist shot past Hill. It was Bedard’s second goal of the season, and it came after he was held scoreless in his previous two games.

William Karlsson tied the game 1-1 at 4:05 on a backhand shot on the power play, picking up the rebound of a shot by Cotter from the right circle.

Jonathan Marchessault put Vegas ahead 2-1 at 7:30 of the second period. He moved into the slot, and his wrist shot got through Soderblom’s pads.

Chicago tied it 2-2 at 8:50 when Reese Johnson deflected Connor Murphy’s point shot past Hill.

Nicolas Roy gave the Golden Knights the 3-2 lead, taking a backhand pass from Keegan Kolesar and scoring from in front of the net.

Mark Stone scored at 13:47 for a 4-2 Vegas lead, putting the puck in after Michael Amadio circled the net and fed it out in front. Cotter scored on the power play at 16:09 to make it 5-2.

Corey Perry scored for Chicago for the 5-3 final at 19:45.